Spotted: Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts having dinner with $3,600,000,000 worth Michael Jordan

Jalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl title and was crowned MVP just one month ago. Hurts was celebrated at Walt Disney World and then through the streets of Philadelphia for his efforts in leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts' star power appears to have gone even higher as he was recently spotted having dinner with NBA legend Michael Jordan. The Eagles quarterback is a Jordan brand athlete and wears the brand's signature cleats. He also reportedly is a big fan of Michael Jordan and looked up the NBA star when he was younger.

If Hurts needs any advice about building a legacy in his NFL career or about possibly building his own brand, look no further than Michael Jordan. Jordan is reportedly worth $3.6 billion according to celebritynetworth.com and has established himself as a businessman after his historic NBA career.

Jalen Hurts wore Michael Jordan's 'unbannable' cleats in Super Bowl LIX win

During the 2024 NFL season, quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined by the National Football League for wearing two different colored cleats. League rules prohibit NFL players from wearing cleats that aren't white, black or their respective team colors.

Hurts continued to make a statement as he took the field for Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome. Hurts sported Air Jordan 1s "banned" cleats in the iconic red and black Jordan brand colors.

While the colors weren't part of the NFL rules, they were a part of history as Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl victory in organization history with a dominant performance.

Not only did he win his first Super Bowl ring, Hurts was named the Super Bowl LIX MVP, and he threw for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards and a rushing touchdown as he led the Eagles to an impressive 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

