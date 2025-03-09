Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan expresses excitement as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts sports his luxury brand

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan proudly flexed pictures of reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts sporting his luxury brand's T-shirt.

Hurts, who made an appearance at 'The Philly Show' and signed autographs for fans, sported Marcus Jordan's 'Trophy Room' white T-shirt under his Philadelphia Eagles jacket.

Marcus reposted the post by @thephillyshow on his Instagram story, featuring the Eagles quarterback sitting on the table and candidly interacting with fans during the event. He also tagged the @trophyroomstore in the post.

Jalen Hurts is a Jordan Brand athlete.

[Picture Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

This is not the first time that a big name has sported Trophy Room brand's products. In November last year, Marcus had reposted a series of pictures of the R&B star Chris Brown rocking an outfit from his brand during one of his concerts in Austin, Texas.

Marcus Jordan started his Trophy Room brand in 2016, just a few years after he finished his college at the University of Central Florida, where he also played college basketball for three years. He opened the Trophy Room outlet in Orlando.

Marcus Jordan says he is focusing on his luxury brand after infamous arrest

Usually, Marcus Jordan is in the news for very few reasons; his parties, his dating life and his luxury brand store. However, last month, Marcus was in the headlines for a completely different reason.

In a viral video released by TMZ, the youngest son of Michael Jordan was seen arguing with the police after they caught his car stuck on the railroad in Florida. Marcus was later arrested by the police in the morning of Feb. 4. He was released a few hours later.

Just two days later, Marcus released his statement after the video of him arguing with the police went viral on the internet. Thanking his close ones for reaching out to him, he said in his statement on his Instagram story that he wanted to focus on his luxury brand's business.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out," Marcus Jordan wrote. "I'm focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won't be making any comments on the recent media stories and my personal life."

"I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding."

During the infamous arrest, Marcus was also heard name-dropping his father to avoid the arrest. However, Michael Jordan's name didn't work in Marcus' favor and he was eventually arrested on several charges. He was later released after paying the $4,000 bond.

On Feb. 8, People reported that Marcus had pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession and a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

