Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan proudly flexes $50,000,000 R&B superstar rocking his brand's outfit

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, launched his custom sneaker brand "Trophy Room" in 2016. Since then, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend has worked his way to the top, eventually collaborating with big brands like Nike.

Marcus Jordan was proud when R&B singer Chris Brown wore a "Trophy Room" outfit during his concert in Austin, Texas.

He made two posts on his Instagram story, where Brown donned his brand's outfit.

"My brother @shadmoss sent me these pics of @chrisbrownofficial reppin' #trophyroomstore #FamSh*t," Marcus wrote

The $50,000,000 [per celebritynetworth.com] R&B superstar rocked a #11 red jersey with matching joggers. He had matched it with the iconic Nike Jordan 1 in red, black and white colorways.

Marcus Jordan shared Chris Brown wearing a Trophy Room outfit [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Marcus Jordan attempted to follow his father's footsteps into basketball by playing three seasons with the University of Central Florida. However, he left college basketball and finished his studies. He later pitched his business idea to his father, which MJ initially rejected.

A few years later, in 2016, Marcus started his Trophy Room Store in Orlando. Since then, his brand has become a big success in the sneakers market. Marcus eventually added clothing and accessories to the store.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's romance resurfaces after RHOM star's hilarious comment

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up in March after dating for almost two years. However, the romance between Marcus and the Real Housewives of Miami star resurfaced after Larsa's apparent comment.

In the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, Pippen's life-size picture was placed behind the drink bar, and a voiceover answered questions on her behalf as show host Andy Cohen asked her funny questions.

When Cohen asked Larsa if she was having a girl's night out with Teresa Giudice, Larsa's voice immediately brought up Marcus Jordan's name.

"Are we bringing our guys? Can I bring Marcus?"

Even Pippen herself found it funny and reposted the post on her IG story.

Larsa Pippen's IG story[Credit: IG/@larsapippen]

Michael Jordan's second son, Marcus Jordan, and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, started dating in 2022. Their relationship received much attention from social media and paparazzi, especially in light of Jordan and Pippen's beef alluding to "The Last Dance."

A few months after their breakup, there were rumors that Marcus Jordan was dating Instagram model Ashley Stevenson. However, Stevenson later clarified on her social media that she was not dating Marcus and she was single.

