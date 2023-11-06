"It's way more than 4" - Marcus Jordan opens up on sexual encounters with Larsa Pippen bragging about their s*x life

Couples don't usually share details about their life in the bed, but Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are built differently, so they don't hesitate to let the world know. The couple have been known to share some raunchy details about various things and recently shared about their s*x life on a show.

They were guests on Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge when Jordan shared that they usually have s*x four times a night. Interestingly, Michael Jordan's son gave a unique answer to the question and surprised the hosts of the show when asked about it.

One of the hosts asked if they still pleasure each other four times a night, and Jordan answered:

"It's way more than four."

The hosts were surprised to learn about it and one of them asked Marcus about what draws them together.

"I don't know," Jordan said. "I feel like we just complement each other in so many different ways. Like, whenever I'm having a good day, Larsa supports me and vice versa. Whenever I'm laughing, she kinda helps me pick up the slack."

Larsa jumped in and told Mellencamp and Judge that there wasn't anything that annoyed them about each other.

"No, it's kinda crazy. No. We spent so much time together, we work out together, we work together. Like, we just do everything together. You know what's funny, when I was single, I always prayed for like a best friend. I was like, 'What do I need?' I really just wanted someone that I could grow with and just have fun with. Lo and behold, he just appeared. He was always there, he was just a friend."

Pippen is right that they do everything together. Recently, they attended a party in Las Vegas on a property worth $4.3 billion with other celebrities.

Marcus Jordan's mother hinted at her approval of his relationship

There have been rumors that Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, and Larsa Pippen are planning on getting married soon. Many have questioned if the former Chicago Bulls star has given his approval for his son to marry his former teammate's ex-wife. But it looks like that won't happen anytime soon.

Still, Jordan received somewhat of an approval from his mother, Juanita Vanoy, the ex-wife of MJ. She left a comment on a post, complimenting the couple about how good they look together.

It may be difficult to get MJ's approval, but at least they got one parent to give their word of approval in their relationship.

