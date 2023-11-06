Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan in attendance for Raiders' hammering of the Giants after attending Bravocon 2023

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been going strong in the news headlines over the past week. The couple has been active on their social media accounts on where they are going and as per Pippen's recent post, she was joined by Jordan at an NFL game.

The Las Vegas Raiders were hosting the New York Giants at the Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Nevada. Larsa Pippen posted an Instagram story of her and Marcus Jordan looking at the action from the goalpost.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen watching the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants

With the Las Vegas Raiders improving their record to 4-5 after Week 10, the couple seemed to enjoy the game as Josh Jacobs led the team with two touchdowns.

Larsa Pippen, known for her relationship with Marcus Jordan, son of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, has stirred a lot of interest from the public since the two went public about their relationship.

There were mixed reactions when Marcus gave Pippen a 'promise ring' which was mistaken to be an engagement ring. In an interview with former ESPN journalist Pablo Torre, Larsa expressed her intention to change her last name to Jordan whenever they get married and explained why she retained the surname Pippen even after her divorce from former basketball player Scottie Pippen.

"My kids being Pippen also, I feel like, unless I got remarried, I wouldn't change my last name," Pippen said. "But if I do, obviously, when we do get married, I'm gonna change my last name."

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen get compliments from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Michael Jordan openly expressed his disapproval of the romance between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen to the paparazzi reporters. Even with the former MVP's dissatisfaction, his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy seems to be supporting his son's relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife.

In a recent Instagram post, Larsa and Marcus glammed up for BravoCon 2023, with Vanoy complimenting the couple's getup.

"Son, you look so handsome & Larsa, you look so gorgeous, y’all look [fire emojis] together," Juanita Vanoy wrote in comments.

Marcus and Larsa's wedding plans have been in the spotlight in the past few weeks and Marcus wants his father to be the best man. While there were concerns about Michael's opinion on the relationship, Marcus said that his father respects his decisions.

According to Marcus, happiness was the key factor. He indicated that his father never interfered with his dating life. With that said, the saga of Jordan-Pippen takes a new light and the public will certainly glue themselves to recent news about the pairing.