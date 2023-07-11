Michael Jordan recently broke his silence on the controversial relationship between his son Marcus and his former teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa. The relationship has continued to make headlines and stir up conversations in the NBA community, however, MJ had been silent on the matter.

Recently, while walking through a crowd of fans and paparazzi to reach his car, Jordan was asked about the relationship. After initially laughing, Michael Jordan was then asked whether or not he approved of his son dating his former teammate's ex-wife. MJ quickly said no before getting in the vehicle and departing.

Now, according to Larsa Pippen herself, she is reportedly embarrassed and traumatized by the Hall of Famer's comments. Speaking on her and Marcus' 'Separation Anxiety' Podcast, the duo talked through the situation, which Marcus said may have been partly fueled by tequila.

She said:

"I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. ... I was kind of embarrassed. I was like traumatized, I'm like, 'What are we going to do?' People think I lied."

According to Marcus, Michael Jordan has since reached out multiple times since the comments, saying that he approves of the couple despite what he may have said.

Marcus Jordan's theory on why Michael Jordan said he didn't approve of the relationship

Although Michael Jordan has reportedly maintained behind the scenes that he's okay with his son dating Larsa, there's a wild rumor also circulating about the couple.

As producer Van Lathan alleged during a recent Vlad TV appearance, he believes that Michael Jordan could have orchestrated the pair dating to get back at Scottie.

"Michael is running the f**king triangle offense on Scottie. I think Michael is orchestrating all of this."

"I wouldn't be surprised if Michael was sitting back with a cigar, like tell Marcus, 'Come in here real quick. You love your dad? Are you a Jordan? I got a mission for you,' and he just slides him a picture of Larsa."

Given the wild theory, which has not been proven, Marcus believes MJ said he didn't approve. The way he sees things, his dad didn't want to pour fuel on the fire and give life to the rumor by saying he approves of the two dating.

Despite the whole ordeal, according to Larsa and Marcus, they've since talked things through and it's all water under the bridge.

