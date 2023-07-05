“Michael is like a Bond villain” – Van Lathan speculates Michael Jordan 'orchestrating' Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan relation

Michael Jordan's son Marcus has been dating MJ's former teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, for several months now. The pair have continued to pop up in headlines given the controversial nature of the relationship and the age gap between the two.

While Larsa previously stated that she spent the holidays with Marcus' family, MJ has remained silent on the matter until just recently. While heading to his car, the Hall of Famer was asked what he thought about the relationship, before then being asked if he approves.

Almost immediately, Michael Jordan said no, leading to widespread speculation regarding how things went when the two spent the holidays with the Jordans. Although it's now no longer a secret that MJ disapproves of the relationship, analyst Van Lathan believes there may be more at play.

During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, the famed producer theorized that Michael Jordan may have even put his son up to dating Larsa as part of an evil scheme:

"Michael is like a Bond villain. I think Michael is orchestrating all of this. These are, 'Michael is running the f**king triangle offense on Scottie.' I swear to God, bro, I think Michael is orchestrating all of this.

"I'm like, I wouldn't be surprised if Michael was sitting back with a cigar, like tell Marcus, 'Come in here real quick. You love your dad? Are you a Jordan? I got a mission for you,' and he just slides him a picture of Larsa."

Looking at how Michael Jordan's son Marcus met Larsa, and their relationship since

When the news of the two dating surfaced, many criticized Larsa Pippen for robbing the cradle. The general consensus was that given her previous marriage to Scottie Pippen, Larsa knew Marcus Jordan from the time he was a young boy, thanks to Michael Jordan.

As she revealed, however, she didn't know Marcus growing up, and didn't know him at all as a child until the two were out at a party together. She recalled the situation, and the meeting between the two, remembering that she saw Marcus talking to another girl.

Immediately she admitted that she became jealous, something ordinarily out of character for her. With the specifics of how they met now made clear, the focus shifted to how the relationship could make things awkward between MJ and 'Pip'.

Although the two men are far from best friends, the two sides had a civil relationship off the court for the most part. With Marcus now dating Larsa Pippen, and Scottie Pippen throwing shade at his former teammate during the promo for his recent book, tensions have risen.

While he has yet to specifically comment on the situation, many believe that the situation hasn't sat well with Pippen, the same way it hasn't sat well with MJ.

