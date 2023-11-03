In Photos: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan party it up at $4.3 billion Las Vegas property alongside fellow 2023 Bravolebrities

Photos of lovebirds Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan enjoying day one of BravoCon 2023 were recently shared on Instagram, and it appears they are living it up. Clearly, the old saying is true for the couple - what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.

Sergio Carrallo shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of Pippen and Jordan with some of the other Bravolebrities scheduled to appear at the popular Bravo convention. Photos also included Bravo stars Tamra Judge, Melissa Gorga, Sheree Whitfield, Caroline Stanbury and others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan dropped into the comments of the post to say:

"Proper way to start the weekend🥳."

Pippen left a simple heart emoji.

BravoCon 2023 is a "weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations," according to the website. The fun takes place in Sin City this year, and while the photos of Pippen and Jordan living it up were taken at the $4.3 billion property Resorts World, the convention is happening up the road at Caesars Forum on the world-famous strip.

The three-day event offers more than 60 events, from live panels to photo ops to screenings, that all revolve around some of the most popular Bravolebrities.Pippen also shared a photo on Instagram to mark the start of the weekend's events.

Marcus Jordan wants his famous father to be the best man when he marries Larsa Pippen

Jordan wants his father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, to do a little more than just attend his future wedding to Pippen. The 32-year-old recently revealed that it's his desire for his father to be the best man at his wedding.

"I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding. And so, obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thought on it,” Jordan revealed on a recent episode of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast.

It's been no secret that his father does not approve of the relationship with Pippen, 49. For those just catching up on this relationship, Pippen was married to Michael's former Chicago Bulls' teammate and rival, Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

While the couple has not revealed that they are officially engaged, Marcus continued to make fans wonder if it's going to happen soon when he said on the podcast:

"It's in the works."

"I don't think we have, like, a date. We're still talking about locations, how [big of a] party size and all of that stuff. So, it's not really concrete yet, but it'll happen."