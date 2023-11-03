"Others love being cougars" - Stephen A. Smith rips Larsa Pippen for 'uncomfortable' relationship with Marcus Jordan

Over the past year and a half, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been a big off-court topic in the basketball world. After divorcing Scottie Pippen, she is now dating the oldest son of his most famous teammate.

For many reasons, the relationship of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan has caught the eye of many. Countless people in and around basketball have discussed why they shouldn't be together. Among the most notable is Stephen A. Smith.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Stephen A. shared his thoughts on the relationship. He feels its an uncomfortable situation because she was likely around him when he was a small child. The longtime NBA analyst agrees that she has done nothing wrong, but cites their age gap as a major issue. When they first met, Larsa was 44 and Jordan was 28.

"Can we at least acknowledge it's uncomfortable?" Smith said. "To each his own. Some people think it ain't right, others love cougars, love being cougars."

Stephen A. Smith has spoken out on Larsa Pippen in the past

This rant is not the first time Stephen A. Smith has shared his thoughts on the Larsa Pippen situation. Throughout this ordeal, it's something he's spoken about on his podcast multiple times.

The last time Stephen A. spoke out was a couple months ago. He once again touched on how their relationship is uncomfortable given the circumstances.

"You know that when you knew Jordan, you was Pippen's woman and the mother of his children," Stephen A. said. "So you to transition from that to dating his son is at the very least uncomfortable."

It's not so much the age thing that people get hung up on, but their connection to one another in the past. When they played together on the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were one of the game's greatest duos. On top of their relationship going sour over the years, they are now connected in this manner.

Despite all the critics, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have not backed down from being together. In fact, the end result of all this could be a marriage. It's something the two have discussed, and Michael Jordan could end up being involved.

"His Airness" isn't fond of the relationship, but he may have no choice to play a part. Marcus Jordan has said in the past that he would like his father to be his best man when they decide to tie the knot.

