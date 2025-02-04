Why was Marcus Jordan arrested? Alleged charges against Michael Jordan's son explored

Ever since he set foot on an NBA court, Michael Jordan became one of the most talked-about people to ever walk the face of the Earth. There was a point in time when he may have been the most popular person in the world. That's why, as soon as he retired from the league, the Chicago Bulls legend has gone the extra mile to stay away from the spotlight and keep his private affairs to himself and his close ones.

Unfortunately, that's not going to be the case today, as one of his sons, Marcus, just made the rounds online for all the wrong reasons. According to a report by TMZ, Jordan was thrown behind bars on Monday for multiple accusations. Orange County Jail records show that Marcus was arrested and booked for DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest.

They even shared a snap of his mugshot.

TMZ adds that they've been trying to get in touch with law enforcement and the player's environment to dig deeper into what happened here. However, there's still no word about how things went down.

Marcus Jordan had already gone viral for the wrong reasons

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Michael Jordan's son has been tangled up in this kind of controversy. In August 2024, he was spotted sniffing what seemed to be cocaine during lunch at a resort in France.

Marc, who had recently ended his on-again, off-again relationship with Scottie Pippen's former wife, Larsa Pippen, was caught on camera sniffing white powder, smiling, and then chatting with some friends.

As the son of one of the greatest players of all time, Marcus Jordan also tried to pursue a career in basketball. He was a three-year shooting guard for the UCF Knights from 2009 to 2012, and was even named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2010 and the Second Team Conference USA in 2011.

He went undrafted and graduated in 2013 from The Rosen College of Hospitality Management with a bachelor’s degree, and he owns a high-end sneaker store named 'The Trophy Room.'

