Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan speaks for the first time after muting comments following viral drug possession arrest video

Over the past few years, Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has frequently made headlines for his personal life. On Thursday, he broke his silence following a recent run-in with the law.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of Marcus' arrest in Orlando, Florida. According to TMZ, he was taken into custody for DUI, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine. Marcus was stopped by police after allegedly getting his Lamborghini stuck on some train tracks. Shortly after his arrest, he was released.

Since this incident, Marcus Jordan hasn't made any comments and muted his social media accounts. However, he resurfaced online Thursday with a post on his Instagram story. Marcus thanked those who checked in on him but made it clear that he doesn't plan on speaking about what happened.

Michael Jordan's son speaks for first time since arrest (Marcus Jordan IG)

Moving forward, Marcus is dedicating all his focus and energy to his "Trophy Room" store. Located in Orlando, the store sells a wide variety of shoes and other apparel.

Before his legal incident, Marcus was most known for his dating life. He was in a multi-year relationship with the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, his father's former teammate.

Michael Jordan's son name drops NBA legend while being stopped by police

In the days since his arrest for DUI and other infractions, new developments regarding Marcus Jordan have come to light. Clips from the police's bodycam footage of that night have emerged on social media.

For most of the encounter, Marcus tried to plead his case to the officers while they assessed the situation. He proclaimed he was in good condition to drive and had merely made a wrong turn onto the train tracks. However, the officers on the scene deemed it best and made it clear that they were not going to let him get back behind the wheel.

The most notable piece from the footage is when Marcus name-drops the NBA legend while being searched. He made the officers aware of who his father was, likely hoping it would give him some sway with the police.

"I'm Marcus Jordan," Marcus said. "I'm Michael Jordan's son. I am not doing anything wrong."

Expand Tweet

Stating that he was the son of arguably the greatest basketball player ever did not grant Marcus any favor with the officers. In the end, they still decided to take him into custody.

Marcus is the youngest son and second child of the NBA icon. His older brother Jeffrey, is two years older than him. Jasmine, the youngest among the three, has steadily climbed the ranks within the business side of Michael Jordan's famous brand.

