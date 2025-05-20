One day after Nick Sirianni’s contract extension, Jalen Hurts applauds Eagles HC’s journey

Jalen Hurts took a moment to salute the man who helped reshape the franchise just one day after the Philadelphia Eagles locked down Nick Sirianni with a multi-year extension.
“First and foremost, congratulations to him,” Hurts said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Everything he's achieved and accomplished, he's earned. To see his evolution and growth playing QB for him, it's been a great experience, a great ride. And hopefully we're just getting started.”
Sirianni and Hurts have been sensational since he took over in 2021. In just four seasons, the 43-year-old coach has made the playoffs yearly, delivered two Super Bowl appearances and brought home a Lombardi Trophy after dismantling Andy Reid’s Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles are betting big on stability. Sirianni now holds the highest winning percentage in franchise history and joins an elite list of Philly coaches, including Andy Reid, Buddy Ryan and Doug Pederson.
Exact contract details remain under wraps, but what’s clear is that the Eagles are all-in on the Sirianni-Hurts era. And if history is any indicator, the NFC might want to brace for another Philly run.
Nick Sirianni thanks Jalen Hurts & Co. after contract extension
Nick Sirianni didn’t waste any time showing love to his squad after inking a new contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' HC made it clear who he credits for his rise.
“I'm not in this situation without great players,” Sirianni told reporters Tuesday. “You can't be great without the greatness of others.”
The 2024 Super Bowl established Sirianni’s status in Philly lore, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. From getting flamed during the Eagles’ 11-6 campaign in 2023 to silencing critics with a second Super Bowl ring, the journey’s been wild — and character-building.
“You never want to go through those things,” Sirianni said. “But man, if you allow it to shape you, it can shape you into being better.”
The Eagles' coach also credited the front office, citing owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman's support of his vision.
