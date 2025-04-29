Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts skipping the Super Bowl LIX champions' meet with President Donald Trump at The White House. Navratilova, a fierce critic of Trump, approved of Hurts and some other players' absence from the high-profile meet.

On Monday, April 28, NBC News' White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that Hurts and some other Eagles stars would not be visiting The White House. Alcindor also reported that a White House official told her that the reason behind Hurts and the others' absence stemmed from "scheduling conflicts".

"A White House official confirms to me that quarterback will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon. The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had “scheduling conflicts.”," Alcindor wrote.

Former World No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Martina Navratilova took notice of Alcindor's post and reacted to it. Navratilova's reaction didn't consist of any words, but it did feature three thumbs-up emojis, reflecting her approval of Jalen Hurts and ten other players skipping the meet with President Donald Trump.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Brandon Graham, Jalen Carter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Nolan Smith and Josh Sweat were the other Eagles players missing from the meet. However, according to CBS Sports' estimates, around 20-25 Eagles stars, including Lane Johnson and Saquon Barkley, visited The White House.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Navratilova had delivered a scathing reaction to the gala NFL event reportedly dropping an important social message after Trump's attendance was confirmed.

Martina Navratilova slammed NFL over reportedly removing social message ahead of Donald Trump's presence at Super Bowl LIX

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

In the buildup to Super Bowl LIX, reports surfaced, which stated that the NFL's "End Racism" message had been removed from the end zones at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. This move was reportedly executed after it was confirmed that President Donald Trump would be attending Super Bowl LIX.

The reports irked Martina Navratilova, who lashed out at the NFL via a post on X.

"Effing cowards…," Navratilova wrote.

The Czech-American tennis legend continues to voice her reservations and objections to the policies and ambitions of the Donald Trump-led administration. Apart from speaking her mind on the President, Navratilova has also criticized Vice President JD Vance and billionaire Elon Musk, touching on an array of issues ranging from Ukraine to Trump's plans of expanding US territory.

