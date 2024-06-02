Amare Adams, the defensive lineman for South Florence, has pledged his allegiance to the Clemson Tigers for 2025. Adams committed to Clemson in December 2023 over schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and LSU.

Adams confirmed that he won't be taking any more visits as he has already made his decision.

"I’m not taking any visits after this.. I’m all in at Clemson," Adams said (via Anna Adams of 247Sports).

Per 247Sports, Adams is presently positioned as the 7th-best defensive lineman and the 99th-best player overall in the class of 2025. Furthermore, he holds the top spot as the best player in South Carolina.

Adams had nothing but great things to say about the school after his previous visit to Clemson last year.

"I really loved it!" Adams said after the visit. "It meant more than me just being a football player. The highlight was practice and spending time with Coach Eason."

Amare Adams is the fifth player to commit to the 2025 recruiting class of Clemson. He will join the team along with four-star running back Gideon Davidson from Virginia, four-star quarterback Blake Hebert from Massachusetts, four-star tight end Logan Brooking from Georgia, and four-star interior offensive lineman Easton Ware, also from Virginia.

Amare Adams to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl

Amare Adams has officially accepted his place in the 2025 All-American Bowl.

As a selectee for the 25th iteration of this esteemed event, Adams is scheduled to participate in the annual East vs. West match on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

A versatile player who started both as a defensive lineman and offensive lineman for a Lake City team that participated in South Carolina’s AAA division, Adams has been recognized with All-Region honors.

He made a significant contribution to the team with 67 tackles, including 11 for loss and four sacks. Adams also played high school basketball and averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during junior basketball season, according to MaxPreps.