"I didn't really love the term": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares feelings on being recognized as an NBA wife 

La La Anthony, the mother of Syracuse Orange bound Kiyan Anthony, was married to NBA star Carmelo Anthony for 11 years. Although the couple parted ways with each other in 2021, they are often spotted together at some events as co-parents.

La La made an appearance on the Richer Lives by SoFi podcast on April 15. During the show, she talked about her career, her financial knowledge, and what it means to live a rich life. She also talked about her thoughts on being labelled an NBA wife.

La La told Vivian about how working on Live Television helped her with acting and a lot of other things. The host then went on to laud her for the brand she built for herself on MTV and how it allowed her to pivot into other avenues.

"I love basketball. I loved basketball before I was married to a basketball player, so it was just always a part of my life. I used to play basketball, so it was an interesting title. I don't know; I never felt like I was that. I mean, I would always kind of feel like I'm more than that," La La Anthony said (8:42).

The TV star went on to explain the reason behind her disliking of the term 'NBA wife'.

"I'm more than just like a basketball player's wife and I didn't really love the term because I knew that I was more than that." She added.

Vivian responded that most people would have retired after marrying a basketball star, but La La did the exact opposite and hustled harder than ever. In response, La La Anthony revealed what drove her to build her own brand immediately after leaving MTV.

"I just didn't want to be an NBA wife that gave up my dreams. I had dreams and goals and aspirations before I met this person, so I didn't want that to go out the window. I wanted to be supportive of his dreams, which I was, going to games being there through the ups and downs but I still wanted to be able to accomplish some of my career goals so I wasn't going to let that stop me, I just figured out a way to kind of be present for both," she concluded.

La La is now supportive of her son's exploits on the basketball court. But she still hasn't given up on her hustle to becoming a successful businesswoman.

La La Anthony attends Kiyan Anthony's Throne Basketball Tournament Game with Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo and La La Anthony were front and center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as their son Kiyan Anthony led Lutheran High School in The Throne basketball tournament.

With both parents in the stand, the spotlight was on Kiyan, and he delivered. The youngster charted 17 points, one rebound and one assist to help power the Crusaders to an 83–56 win over the Bears in the semifinal.

