"I don't have that, so I really like that about you": Sienna Betts shares her favourite parts about sister Lauren Betts' game 

Sienna Betts has concluded her amazing high school basketball career and is now set to begin her journey with the UCLA Bruins. She'll soon be playing with her sister Lauren Betts, who is currently a junior center at UCLA.

On Tuesday, Pepper Persley shared a clip from her interview with the sisters at Deep Blue’s Business of Women’s Sports Summit.

"It was so great to meet and interview UCLA’s new dynamic sister duo Lauren and Sienna Betts at Deep Blue’s Business of Women’s Sports Summit! Full interview on The Pepper Persley YouTube Channel," read the post's caption.

Peppers asked the sister duo what aspects of each other's games they admire or would like to steal. Both of them had interesting answers.

"I love Lauren's competitiveness," Sienna Betts said. "I've seen this like spurred out with the confidence that you've had. I love this energy you have, like when you get one and you go all crazy and stuff. I like that. I don't have that, so I really like that about you. And your patience."

"I would say I love Sienna's work ethic," Lauren said. "I wish I could steal her shooting skills, like she's a way better shooter than I am. And you're also really good ball handler. The way she sees the floor is like amazing."

Lauren Betts averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 64.3% from the field. Her standout performance for UCLA was a career-high 33 points on 14-of-15 shooting against Maryland.

According to On3's Top Recruits rankings, Sienna Betts was ranked No. 3 nationally. She's the top power forward in her class and the top player in Colorado. She earned the 2023–24 Colorado MaxPreps Player of the Year and averaged 22.5 points, 15.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

"That is not what happened": Sienna Betts says she's not following sister Lauren Betts' footsteps

Sienna Betts is heading to UCLA, but not to follow her sister, Lauren. In a conversation with Denver7 on Monday, the 6-foot-4 power forward expressed that she had planned to go to UCLA way before she committed.

“Yeah, I was actually going to go there first,” Betts said. “I was way too young to commit, and we just had the same taste in schools. So the minute she [Lauren] entered the transfer portal, I knew she was going to UCLA. I knew everyone was gonna say I followed her footsteps. That is not what happened at all.”

As Sienna joins UCLA, she wants to carve her own path there.

