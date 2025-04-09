"I thought this one was pretty ez": Ohio State target Kayden Dixon-Wyatt shares reaction to him and his teammate’s potential 5-star rating

Mater Dei High School continues to be a powerhouse in producing elite football talent, and two of its brightest stars—wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman—are stepping firmly into the national spotlight.

Ohio State target Kayden Dixon-Wyatt made headlines with a confident comment on Rivals’ latest Instagram post featuring his Mater Dei teammate, Mark Bowman.

The post spotlighted Bowman as a four-star tight end and the No. 30 overall prospect in the Class of 2026. In response, Dixon-Wyatt commented, signaling his belief that Bowman’s national recognition was long overdue,

“I thought this one was pretty ez,”

Image via Ig@rivalsdotcom

Bowman’s athleticism, backed by a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical, has earned him comparisons to Brock Bowers and put schools like USC and Georgia in a fierce battle for his commitment.

Meanwhile, Dixon-Wyatt, ranked No. 139 nationally and No. 24 at wide receiver, is making waves of his own. Standing 6'2", 180 pounds, he impressed with 459 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions last season. His performance at the Vegas All-22 event, where he earned Alpha Dog honors and posted a Sparq Rating of 115.62, further elevated his stock.

Oregon, Ohio State emerge as frontrunners for four-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

The Oregon Ducks are intensifying their pursuit of four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a top-60 national prospect in the 2026 class. Despite not yet landing a wideout in the cycle, Oregon hosted the Mater Dei standout last Thursday—his second unofficial visit this year—with an official visit set for June 20.

“The energy was strong from the jump,” Dixon-Wyatt told On3. “The coaches, the facilities, and how they treat players all stood out.”

Ranked No. 6 at his position and No. 59 overall by 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt has built a strong rapport with the Ducks’ staff, particularly new wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and head coach Dan Lanning, who remains closely involved in his recruitment.

“The communication is always consistent,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “Team bonding is strong. I’ve talked to teammates there, and they say the chemistry is really coming together.”

Ohio State surged up his list following a visit to Columbus, where time spent with receivers coach Brian Hartline and exposure to Ryan Day’s team culture left a lasting impression. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had previously named Oregon his leader on March 15, but the Buckeyes may now hold the edge.

USC, Alabama, and Texas remain in contention, but sources suggest the Trojans have fallen slightly behind Oregon and Ohio State. Mater Dei connections remain a factor, especially after USC flipped former Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui.

