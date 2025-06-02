"I use social media more for like fashion side": Kiyan Anthony gets 100% real about his rise in social media stardom ahead of Syracuse career

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has over a million followers on Instagram, with many following him for his basketball career. However, he also has his own fashion brand, and the basketball star admitted that he mainly uses social media for that side of his life.

Ad

In an interview released on Saturday, he spoke with Deja Kelly on the "NILosophy Show."

"I mean, off the court mainly, like, I would use Instagram, I feel like most people, most athletes use Instagram just for their sport, but I feel like I use social media more for like the fashion side, more for the deals I'm getting and then obviously, basketball stuff will come," Anthony said. (3:34)

Ad

Trending

" I like to, you know, have a wide range of fashion on my Instagram. a wide range of stuff I'm doing off the court, just so people don't fall in love with me on the court, but also have a connection with me off the court and having a connection is huge off the court because it allows you to build your brand."

Ad

"It allows you to showcase who you are in different light, and different layers rather than just a basketball player, rather than somebody who posts on social media," he added.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony is the son of Carmelo Anthony and actress La La Anthony. She has always said that Kiyan got his fashion traits from her. La La is a staple at red carpet events and was one of the hosts at the Met Gala.

Kiyan Anthony regularly models for his clothing brand, One Way Clothing

In 2023, Kiyan Anthony and his friend, Jadyn, launched a brand called "One Way Clothing," which operates out of Harlem in New York City. He has previously revealed that his company is already worth six figures. He also has an NIL deal with the brand and regularly models new releases.

Ad

Anthony said one of his goals for his clothing brand is to have its own permanent physical store, though they do have some pop-up stores every now and then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More