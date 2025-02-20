"I didn't want to stay at home all the time": Texas high school basketball star Aaliyah Chavez shares how she got into playing 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, has broken plenty of records in a Monterey High School jersey. A documentary titled "Day in the Life #1 Aaliyah Chavez: Lubbock Monterey An Original Documentary," showed Chavez as she talked about her basketball beginnings and more.

Ad

The documentary was uploaded on YouTube by TheoVisuals on Tuesday and Chavez shared:

"I just didn't want to stay at home all the time. I think I saw people out in the playground just playing so I was like I want to play basketball and he (Chavez's father) didn't want me to play.

"He was like I'm not wasting my money on that and he was just going to put me in a little league around here so I was like, 'I want to play, I'm being for real real.'" (1:01 - 1:21)

Ad

Trending

Ad

However, Aaliyah Chavez also mentioned that during the first two months of her training, she did not touch a basketball:

"First two months of training, I did not touch a ball. (I was doing) defensive slides, box jumps, wall touches, wall sits, it was more conditioning-wise running, like no ball and then he saw that I was serious about it so then he signed me up.

Ad

"A day before my first game, he taught me how to do a block shot. Just a block shot, I couldn't even do a layup. So, the first game, we couldn't press or nothing and I stood at half court, stole the ball and got a block shot, couldn't even do a layup and I scored 26 points off of that, and that's how I started falling in love with the game." (1:21 - 2:10)

Ad

For Monterey, Chavez has 147 matches in more than four seasons and is averaging 32.2 points, 5.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Aaliyah Chavez overtakes her single-season scoring tally

The record-breaking Aaliyah Chavez leads Monterey in total points, steals, rebounds and assists. She also went on to break her single-season scoring record blowout 91-53 win over El Paso Burges last week.

Chavez scored 44 points in the Texas 5A Division II playoff game. This meant her season total rose to 1,344 points, which broke her freshman season record of 1,324 points.

Ad

While the hoops fans await Chavez's collegiate decision, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that Oklahoma and UCLA lead the race to sign the guard with a 37.0% and 32.3% probability respectively. Which college will Aaliyah Chavez choose?

Also read: "Paige Bueckers / JuJu Watkins hybrid": Hoops fans react as 5-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez goes on a scoring spree

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback