"Idk what dunks I'm doing": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares hilarious take ahead of the Jam Fest at McDonald's All-American Game

AJ Dybantsa, the top prospect in the Class of 2025, is all set to take part in this year's Jam Fest. The All-American event is one of the most highly anticipated tournaments on the high school calendar, and Dybantsa will be a star attraction.

The dunk contest has seen a lot of great athletes rise to the occasion over the years, and Dybantsa will hope to make his mark this year. The event is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday.

Dybantsa, however, is unsure about the dunks he is going to perform. The five-star prospect shared a story on his Instagram, saying that he doesn't know the dunks he is going to do.

"ian gon lie idk what dunks im doing tn," the small forward wrote.

AJ Dybantsa is the best overall prospect in the Class of 2025 and signed with the BYU Cougars last year. He chose the Cougars over top schools such as Alabama, Kansas State, USC, North Carolina, Auburn, Houston, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.

AJ Dybantsa appreciates Kevin Young's NBA experience

BYU Cougars coach Kevin Young has received huge praise from the nation's No.1 prospect from the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa. The program's best signee spoke about Young's experience as an NBA coach.

"Kevin Young was an NBA coach, so he is telling me that he will bring a lot of NBA styles and concepts to the program," Dybantsa said, as per On3. "He told me that he thought he would be a good coach to help me get to that next level.

"It’s good that he has NBA experience. I mean, I’m trying to get to the NBA, so anyone that has NBA experience or anyone that has brought people to the NBA or coached in the NBA is going to have knowledge for that."

Young was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns from 2016 to 2024 before taking the Cougars' head coaching job. He worked f.

AJ Dybantsa is one of the Cougars' three signings from the Class of 2025, as per 247Sports, and is the major reason for the program's recruiting class being ranked 11th by 247Sports.

