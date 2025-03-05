“If efficiency was a person”: Montverde Academy shares pride in Saniyah Hall’s Naismith Trophy honor 

Saniyah Hall, a five-star recruit from the 2026 class, has been putting up great numbers in the 2024-25 season. She has been named one of the five finalists for the prestigious 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year award.

Montverde Academy took to Instagram to heap praise on their star. They posted a visual showcasing Hall's achievement with the caption,

"If efficiency was a person…"

Saniyah Hall is among the four players from the class of 2026 to reach the semifinals, making her a part of this elite final group. Other finalists include top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson, as well as Hall’s fellow sophomore, the No. 1-ranked Kaleena Smith.

The winner of this esteemed award will be revealed on March 7, with Hall aiming to surpass all the finalists to claim the title. Hall has emerged as a standout talent throughout her high school career. In her junior season, she played 26 games, scoring 521 points and recording 49 offensive rebounds and 116 defensive rebounds. She also contributed 91 assists, 72 steals and 34 blocks.

As a freshman (2022-23), she contributed 442 points, 55 offensive rebounds, and 130 defensive rebounds in 21 games. Hall also posted 54 assists, 88 steals and 34 blocks, showing her potential as a defensive playmaker and offensive contributor.

During her sophomore year, Hall played 29 games, increasing her output to 739 points, 99 offensive rebounds and 186 defensive rebounds. She also tallied 87 assists, 99 steals and 33 blocks, continuing her strong defensive presence.

Cumulatively, Saniyah Hall has totaled 1,702 points, 203 offensive rebounds and 432 defensive rebounds, along with 232 assists and 259 steals across her first three seasons, cementing herself as one of the top players in the country.

Saniyah Hall Reveals Her Ultimate Career Goal

Saniyah Hall recently spoke with event organizer Select Events Basketball about various things, including her dreams.

"I want to play at the highest level when I go to college, like I want to play for a good team," Hall said. "You know, I want to have a coach that's there to support me."

However, Hall doesn't want to stop there and her ambitions are way beyond just performing at the top level for her college team.

"I want to make it to the WNBA, and I just want to show the world what I can do."

Saniyah Hall has earned offers from some of the top universities across the nation, including the likes of Florida State, USC and Ohio State.

