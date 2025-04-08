In Photos: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony rocks a stylish pink outfit in her latest IG dump 

La La Anthony, mother of Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is usually seen posting pictures and highlights of her son. The American TV personality and actress also shared some pictures of herself dressed up in stylish outfits.

This time, Anthony shared a 16-image carousel on Monday on Instagram. She was clicked by photographer Tomás Herold at an Asian Fusion Restaurant in New York named 'SEI LESS.'

She also tagged entrepreneur Dara Mirjahangiry in her carousel:

"🎶 where the f#%k the function🎶" Anthony captioned the post.

Canadian-American actress and wife of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, posted a two-word reaction in the comments section of the post:

Ayesha Curry's reaction as La La Anthony rocks a stylish pink outfit in her latest IG dump (Image: IG/ La La Anthony)

"Look GOODT," Curry commented with a heart eye and a fire emoji.

Anthony also shared some pictures as she was clicked at the Golden Gate Bridge during NBA All-Star Weekend.

She shared a picture on Instagram in an extravagant outfit as she sat on a railing:

Photo: La La Anthony shares her glam outfit atop the Golden State Bridge (Image: IG/lala)

The collage's second picture showed her taking a selfie in front of the railings full of love locks.

Kiyan Anthony's mother captured more from her visit to the famous Golden Gate Bridge. In her next story, she showed the road opposite the bridge, terming it as the "windiest road in the world."

Her story was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user:

"Kiyan Anthony's mother La La Anthony at the windiest road," an X post was captioned.

"This is the windiest road in the world," she captioned the story.

Kiyan Anthony and mother La La Anthony share a heartfelt moment after winning The Throne National Championship

Kiyan Anthony led his school, Long Island Lutheran, to a close 71-68 win against the Eagles last month. Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard also won the MVP after scoring 25 points on 60.0% shooting, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.

He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists. After the game, the Syracuse signee received a crown that he put on his mother's head:

Anthony puts the throne on his mother, La La Anthony's head after The Throne National Championship win (Image: IG/ KiyanAnthony)

A user on X posted the story on their account

"Kiyan Anthony wins the Throne Finals MVP and celebrates with his mother, La La Anthony," the post was captioned.

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell, Aaron Womack and William Kyle next season.

