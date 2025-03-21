  • home icon
  • IN PHOTOS: Moments when LeBron James turned up to support son Bryce and Bronny James at Sierra Canyon games

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 21, 2025 15:16 GMT
St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 60-55 to win a Open division playoff baseketball game. - Source: Getty
NBA superstar LeBron James may be a busy man with his NBA schedule and various businesses to attend to. However, he has also proven that despite all of that, he is still a dedicated family man who finds time to watch his kids' games. The Lakers star, when time permits, can often be spotted watching Sierra Canyon Trailblazers games and cheering for sons Bryce and Bronny James.

The League Fits Instagram page has compiled together photos of the four-time NBA champion going out of his way to watch Bryce and Bronny play, with wife Savannah often in tow.

"The King" has been spotted sporting Sierra Canyon Trailblazers gear, particularly during the team's big Division I state championship win earlier this month. While the NBA season was still ongoing at the time of that game, LeBron James was out with a groin injury and was able to get some time off to watch Bryce become a state champion.

Whenever he watches his sons play, LeBron James has gotten quite a reputation for being animated whenever his sons' team is winning. This was evident during the Division I state final game where Sierra Canyon took on the best team from Northern California, Lincoln, which the Trailblazers won 58-53.

In that game, LeBron was standing up and jumping around whenever it went Sierra Canyon's way. He was seen pumping his fists and high-fiving other Sierra Canyon supporters. This was even though it was a quiet night for Bryce, who only had three points and five rebounds in that win.

However, he was more reserved when watching Bryce play against St. John Bosco during last month's CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs, which Sierra Canyon lost. LeBron James was more subdued as he watched the Trailblazers lose 60-55.

LeBron James is happy with Bryce's decision to choose Arizona

As for how LeBron felt about his youngest son choosing Arizona, the four-time NBA champion said that he was ok with it. In an interview last January, he admitted that Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was brutally honest with Bryce and this had an effect on his son, eventually leading him to choose the Wildcats.

“It was his decision to make, and he went where he felt comfortable,” said LeBron James. “Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is a straight shooter. Gave him exactly what they believe (about) him, what they thought about him as a person, as a player. We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now.”

Unlike Bryce and Bronny, LeBron never went to college and was instead drafted straight out of high school as the No. 1 pick.

Edited by Gio Vergara
