Bryce James vs. LeBron James: How was Bryce James’ high school career compared to dad LeBron James’?

LeBron James was a high school basketball legend before becoming an NBA icon. With his youngest son Bryce James now a state champion with Sierra Canyon, this begs the question of how the son's prep career stacks up with his dad's.

Ad

LeBron went to St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, earning many accolades. These include being named Ohio's Mr. Basketball three times, being the Gatorade National Player of the Year twice, being named a McDonald's All-American and a Jordan Brand All-American.

He averaged 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his high school career, averaging 29.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 4.7 apg as a senior. He also led St. Vincent-St. Mary to a state championship that year, with the "King" winning three Ohio Division III state championships in total.

Ad

Trending

LeBron was drafted No. 1 in 2003, straight out of SVSM.

In comparison, Bryce James did not stay at one school during his high school career, as the three-star shooting guard bounced around several schools in the LA area, originally going to Sierra Canyon before briefly transferring to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) before going back to Sierra Canyon.

It was with the Trailblazers that Bryce James won his one and only state championship, compared to his dad's three. He was also not named a McDonald's All-American, nor has he won his state's Mr. Basketball award.

Ad

While LeBron was his school's top player, with his team's offense revolving around him, Bryce was more of a role player, excelling at hitting 3-pointers from the corner and also playing defense.

Despite his son not getting all the accolades he had, LeBron James has been a supportive father, jumping for joy when his son won a state title and supporting his decision to go to Arizona.

Bryce James winning state title caps off 'James Era' at Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon's CIF Division I state title win also brings an end to the "James Era," which started in 2019 when Bronny James, LeBron James' eldest son, enrolled in the school. When Bronny was with the Trailblazers, he was plagued with injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, which Bryce says was the reason his elder brother did not win a state championship.

Ad

Bronny played for one season at the USC Trojans before being drafted by the LA Lakers in June.

Bryce only had three points and five rebounds in the state final, although he had one of the best highlights of the night with a reverse layup over multiple defenders. With him leaving for Arizona soon, this would truly be the end of an era for Sierra Canyon as the James Brothers brought some glitz and glam to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback