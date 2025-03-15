LeBron James, Savannah James and Zhuri share wholesome moment with Bryce James following major achievement with Sierra Canyon

LeBron James & family showed up to support his youngest son Bryce James on Friday. Savannah James, Zhuri and of course, LeBron, attended Sierra Canyon's game against Lincoln in the CIF Division I State Championships final. The Trailblazers won that game, 58-53, winning California's Division I State title.

This was Bryce's final game in high school. He registered three points, five rebounds and two assists. LeBron and his family celebrated Bryce as he ended his high school career as state champion.

After the game, Bryce hugged his mom, Savannah James, and dad, LeBron, with people around him calling the three-star shooting guard "champ." The family is being mobbed by fans and journalists as seen in the video below.

Bryce only had one field goal in the game, but it was one of the highlights of the night as he hit a reverse layup in the third quarter. This tied the game 29-29, and it was close throughout. It was only in the final few seconds that the Trailblazers held Lincoln off to seal the five-point victory. Bryce ended the season with an average of 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

After high school, Bryce James will head to Arizona. He committed to the school on New Year's Day, making his decision a few months after an unofficial visit to the school during the Duke vs. Arizona game.

Savannah James was the one who accompanied him during the trip.

LeBron, Zhuri and Savannah James arrive at CIF Division I Final in matching outfits

LeBron, Zhuri and Savannah James were at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California to show support for Bryce and his Sierra Canyon teammates.

They arrived during the shoot around, with Savannah sporting the same outfit as her only daughter. Both wore pink sweatsuits to the game in Sacramento as fans took notice, Meanwhile, LeBron was all grey in a sweatsuit with a blue cap.

As the trio went out, fans got their phones out as the NBA icon walked past. LeBron and Savannah then took their seats.

LeBron was notably animated and was jumping around when Sierra Canyon sealed the victory.

