In Pic: Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony shares wholesome Valentine's Day snap with son Kiyan Anthony

La La Anthony is close with her son, four-star Long Island Lutheran shooting guard Kiyan Anthony. As she celebrated Valentine's Day, the actress and TV host shared a wholesome moment with her high school basketball star son on her Instagram stories.

La La Anthony shares Valentine's Day pic with son Kiyan Anthony (Source: Instagram/ lala)

Not only that, but the Syracuse signee also had a special Valentine's Day decoration for his mom, filled with balloons and flowers. La La shared it on her Instagram stories.

Kiyan Anthony's big Valentine's Day surprise for mom La La Anthony (Source: nstagram/ Lala)

La La has been supportive of her son's basketball career, even though she tried to get him on her path of acting instead of his dad, Carmelo Anthony's path of basketball.

The actress accompanied her son with her ex, Carmelo, during his official visit to Syracuse University on Oct. 19, 2023. She was also present when he announced his commitment to Syracuse during his dad's podcast on Nov. 15. During that big reveal, she noted that this was Kiyan's idea and it was neither her's nor her ex-husband's.

She also took him with her on her vacation to Japan last summer, which he documented on vlog.

La La has previously disclosed that she drove three hours down to Maryland to watch him play against Paul VI at his father's "A Very Melo Classic" earlier this month. He and Long Island Lutheran triumphed 60-49, with Kiyan earning game MVP honors for his efforts.

La La Anthony was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

La La Anthony was in New Orleans for Super Bowl Sunday, watching the game and interacting with several celebrities. She was seen hanging out with fellow actress Gabrielle Union, as well as tennis star Serena Williams who made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance.

La La wore a Vivienne Westwood corset top, Capri leggings and black pumps with some gold jewelry.

Williams grabbed the most headlines on Sunday, as her appearance in Lamar's halftime show performance was speculated to be another shot at rapper Drake, who previously dated her. Drake had that famous feud with Lamar and is the subject of the latter's song titled "Not Like Us."

