IN PIC: LeBron James’ wife Savannah James shares son Bryce James’ snap as appreciation post for her children on IG

Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James and mom of Arizona commit Bryce James, often posts about what's important to her on social media. In particular, she posts a lot about her family and kids, including Bryce, whom she featured in a post on Wednesday:

Ad

"2 of 3," said Savannah James in her Instagram Story.

Savannah James shares an Instagram story featuring her second son, Bryce James (Source: Instagram/ mrs_savannahrj)

The caption was a reference to Bryce being her second of three children. In her Instagram story before this, she posted a photo of her with her eldest son Bronny, calling him "1 of 3."

Ad

Trending

Savannah James posts about Bronny James (Source: Instagram/ mrs_savannahrj)

Finally, in the story after the Bryce James post, she posted about her youngest child, daughter Zhuri Nova, calling her "3 of 3."

Ad

Savannah James posts about daughter Zhuri Nova James (Source: Instagram/ mrs_savannahrj)

Bronny James now plays for the South Bay Lakers in the G-League and has so far been proving many doubters wrong. James is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game but still has a long way to go to silence his critics.

Ad

His stats are a far cry from his stats with the USC Trojans last year. At USC, he only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, something many pointed out when saying he was undeserving of an NBA spot.

As for Bryce James, he has helped lead Sierra Canyon to the No. 6 seed in the California Southern Section Open Division playoffs, but they were eliminated after pool play.

Meanwhile, Zhuri Nova is still in elementary school and turned only 10 last October.

Ad

Savannah James has been very supportive of Bronny and Bryce James' basketball careers

With LeBron James often being on the road with the Lakers, Savannah takes on an increased role in supporting the children. This could be seen when Bryce James dropped by Arizona last year for an unofficial visit, with Savannah accompanying her son to the school. She was also seen with him watching the Duke vs. Arizona game during that unofficial visit.

Ad

In the end, Bryce James chose to go to Arizona, shocking many who were expecting him to choose to go back to Ohio and play for Ohio State.

Savannah James is also sometimes seen clapping back at Bronny James' critics and often sharing her eldest son's achievements on Instagram. However, she has been subtle with those clapbacks and is letting Bronny's G-League stats speak for themselves.

Back in November, James shared a memory on her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast about almost fighting someone in Bronny's defense:

Ad

"When I had the baby (Zhuri James) on my hip, I was about to go and try to fight a man. He was flicking Bronny off in a game."

While Savannah is always ready to go to bat for Bronny, his stats are starting to do the talking for her and they show why the Lakers took a chance on him in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback