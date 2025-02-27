LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 3-word comment summing up her adorable picture with Bronny James

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, shared an adorable picture with son Bronny James on Wednesday. It seemed like a shoutout to her children as Savannah posted three stories on her Instagram, each featuring a picture with one of her kids.

Ad

In the first story, Savannah shared a photo with Bronny and accompanied it with a simple, yet meaningful, three-word caption.

"1 of 3," Savannah wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Credit: Savannah James/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James and Savannah James are proud parents of three children. Their eldest son, Bronny, was born in 2004, followed by their second child, Bryce, who was born in 2007. In 2014, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Zhuri, into the family.

Ad

Trending

Bronny was with the Lakers on Tuesday for their game against the Dallas Mavericks. He didn’t participate in the game, which was a tightly contested battle that went down to the wire. His minutes with the Lakers have typically come during garbage time when the outcome is already decided.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Savannah has been a constant source of support for her son, cheering him on from the stands. LeBron's wife has regularly attended Lakers games at the Crypto.com Arena and has also been present at the UCLA Health and Training facility when Bronny plays for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Bronny James' spectacular performance for South Bay Lakers

Bronny James' most recent competitive outing came on February 22 when he played for the South Bay Lakers. The Lakers rookie put on an impressive all-around performance, leading his team to a convincing 118-98 victory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bronny played 34 minutes, scoring 24 points on an efficient 10 of 16 shooting from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, the former USC guard made significant contributions in other areas of the game, recording five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback