Bronny James makes his feelings clear on learning from father LeBron James' running mate Luka Doncic: "Being able to be unpredictable"

Lakers rookie Bronny James recently spoke about the valuable lessons he has learned from Luka Doncic since the superstar’s arrival in Los Angeles. While he has yet to share the court with Doncic in an NBA game, LeBron James' son has been closely observing and picking up key insights while training alongside the Slovenian point guard.

On Saturday, Bronny was asked about his takeaways from his time around Doncic. He didn’t hold back, offering a detailed breakdown of what he has learned so far, emphasizing Doncic’s unpredictability as one of the most striking aspects of his game.

"Just his patience," Bronny said. "Just being able to be unpredictable. You never know what he’s going to do. That’s the best thing I’ve seen so far from. I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him."

Both Bronny and Doncic took the court on Saturday, though in different leagues. While LeBron James' son suited up for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League, the former Dallas Mavericks superstar led the Lakers to a thrilling victory over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

Bronny James stats vs. Valley Suns

Bronny James reflected on Luka Doncic’s influence after delivering a standout performance against the Valley Suns, leading the South Bay Lakers to a commanding 118-98 victory. The Lakers rookie made a significant impact on both ends of the floor, stuffing the stat sheet and leaving his mark on the game.

Bronny finished with an impressive 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also contributed five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

Meanwhile, Doncic delivered his best performance in a Lakers jersey to date. The superstar point guard led the team with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block in just over 30 minutes of action.

