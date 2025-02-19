"LePetty king already ended this bozo": Fans react as Doug Gottlieb claps back at LeBron James over Bronny James remark

LeBron James has accumulated millions of fans from around the world across his 22-year NBA career, but the NBA legend has also dealt with his fair share of critics. One of his latest back-and-forths is with Doug Gottlieb, a college basketball coach and sports media personality, about his efforts to bring Bronny James into the NBA.

Fans have reacted humorously to Gottlieb's latest jab at LeBron James, in which he called out the LA Lakers forward for poking fun at Gottlieb's coaching record. According to Gottlieb, he doesn't want to give James the satisfaction of responding to his tweets about him.

“This is not high school, middle school, AAU, it’s not even college. It’s the NBA, it’s the Lakers, and if you’re not comfortable with that, then maybe don’t force (Bronny James) into the NBA. But I have no response for a dude on a day off, who’s got millions of dollars, sitting in L.A. tweeting at me,” Gottlieb said per Fox Sports Radio.

James recently commented on a post about Gottlieb's 2-24 record this season.

The fan reaction to this back-and-forth mostly centered around making fun of Gottlieb, telling him to focus on his job as a coach instead of trying to start a conflict with James. Other comments were in defense of James but called out Gottlieb's strange desire to stir the pot:

"LePetty king already ended this bozo," a fan posted.

"The college coach with 2 wins is talking smack to the 20 year nba vet with 4 mvps. Right. Which one knows ball?" one fan commented.

"Dude needs to focus on a new gameplan," another fan said.

Here are other fans' reactions to the post:

"Doug Gottlieb now has as many replies to LeBron James (1) as Horizon League wins this season (1)," an account wrote.

" Went after his son and got a response back 🤣 sybau and bow down to King James," a fan said.

"Who listens to 'Doug Gottlieb,'" another fan posted.

How has LeBron James helped Bronny throughout his rookie season?

The jump from college basketball to the NBA is jarring for most players. After Bronny James experienced heart issues and didn't play an entire season when he was at the University of Southern California, experts questioned if he was ready to make that leap. However, LeBron James and LA Lakers coach J.J. Redick have focused on Bronny's development.

When he plays in NBA games, Bronny struggles, but his performance in the G-League is promising. Bronny is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in five G League games so far this season.

While Doug Gottlieb might continue to call out LeBron James for "forcing" Bronny into the NBA, it may only be a matter of time before he is proven wrong.

