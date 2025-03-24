Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal gets selected for prestigious Jordan Brand Classic All-American game 

Addie Deal, a five-star shooting guard from the Class of 2025, will soon begin a new chapter in her basketball career at the college level. The Mater Dei Catholic star has added another achievement to her name in her final few days as a high school player. She has been selected for the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic All-American game. The roster for the game was revealed on Friday.

The Mater Dei Catholic girls basketball team's handle posted the feat on its Instagram handle with the caption:

"Congratulations to @iowawbb Commit @addie.deal on being named a @jordanclassic All-American!!! #GoMonarchs #WeAreMD #AllHustleAllDay."

The Jordan Brand All-American Classic, an annual all-star game featuring top graduating basketball prospects, will be played in Washington, D.C., on April 18 at 4 p.m. ET. It will feature 26 elite players, including top-ranked Texan Aaliyah Chavez and second-ranked UCLA-bound Sienna Betts, along with Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal.

Montverde Academy’s standout duo, Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer have also made it to the list. LSU signees Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox earned selections as well. This is the 21st edition of the event, which will be played in an East vs. West format.

Addie Deal's final high school season and college commitment

Addie Deal put on a show in her last season with Mater Dei Monarchs (29-4). She helped her team maintain an unbeaten record at home (8-0) and in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League (6-0). Not only that, the Monarchs lost only one game at neutral arenas, keeping a 9-1 record.

Deal and Co. had a great season, but they lost two of their last three games against Etiwanda to bow out of the 2025 CIF state girls basketball championships Open Division tournament. The 6-foot youngster's effort was not enough to help her side clinch a title.

Having signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes in November, Addie Deal will look forward to shining at the college level. She had offers from top programs across the nation, including LSU, Stanford and Ohio State, but Deal chose to don the Hawkeyes' colors.

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture, style of play, phenomenal coaching staff, conference, and competitive level Iowa has been playing at. I'm so blessed and excited to get started and be in Iowa City! Go Hawks!" Deal told On3.

The No.6 shooting guard in her class will join Layla Hayes at Iowa. Fans will be excited to see the pair lead them.

