"Is this kid really 17?": Football fans react to Shedeur Sanders' 5-star QB successor Julian Lewis' eye-catching passes at Colorado's spring practice

Julian Lewis, a four-star quarterback from Carrollton High School, flipped his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes from the USC Trojans in November. He signed with the Deion Sanders-led program in the following month during the Early Signing Period.

Since becoming a Buffalo, there is a feeling among the Colorado faithful that Lewis will succeed the outgoing Shedeur Sanders as the program's starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, the Buffs have yet to make their final decision about the position. Former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter is also in the mix for the starter's role.

Lewis is currently practicing with his Colorado teammates and is showing great potential. The talented quarterback was captured throwing a dart to his teammate downfield in a video posted on the program's Instagram page.

College football fans chimed in with their reactions to the play, impressed by the young quarterback's ability to throw the football. A majority of fans had nothing but praise for Lewis.

"Is this kid really 17?" one fan said.

"This qb race gone be so interesting all summer," another fan wrote.

"bro gotta fix his helmet but he nice," another fan commented.

Julian Lewis had a terrific high school career as he won the Gatorade Georgia National Football Player of the Year award after a brilliant senior year.

"The db was looking at the lights ina ceiling," one fan wrote.

"the culture is ALIVE," another fan commented.

"wow this kid is," another fan said.

Julian Lewis was ranked No. 56 in the country and was the seventh-best quarterback in his class, according to On3. He is also the seventh-best overall recruit from his home state of Georgia.

Julian Lewis shed light on his decision to join the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes managed to flip the commitment of Julian Lewis in November. The 6-foot quarterback took a U-turn from his pledge to the USC Trojans and signed with the Buffs on Dec. 4.

Lewis spoke about his decision to join Colorado and praised the Buffs' coaching staff after signing with the program.

"It’s a huge opportunity! What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied," Julian Lewis said, as per On3. "Coach Shurmur (offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur) has been an NFL offensive coordinator and head coach, so he understands exactly what’s needed at the next level.

"Coach Prime is going to play the best player, whether it’s a freshman or a walk-on."

Lewis finished his high school career with 11,010 yards, 144 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions, as per MaxPreps.

