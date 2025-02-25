Isiah Harwell's Wasatch Academy named among three co-Champions of the 2024-25 Nike EYBL Scholastic

Houston signee Isiah Harwell and his team, Wasatch Academy, have been red-hot this season, seeing the team be one of the top schools in the 2024-25 Nike EYBL Scholastic league. With that, the team has been named as one of three co-champions for the season, along with CIA Bella Vista Prep and Brewster Academy.

All three teams finished the season with a 9-2 record against other Nike EYBL Scholastic teams. However, for their seedings for the upcoming EYBL Scholastic Tournament, Isiah Harwell and Wasatch Academy were given the No. 1 seed, while Brewster Academy was named the No. 2 seed.

These two teams will be given a favorable bye in the tournament, while No. 3 seed CIA Bella Vista Prep will have to begin the tournament with an opponent already against Montverde.

Harwell led the Tigers to a 24-3 overall record, with their only losses being against Montverde Academy, Archbishop Stepinac and AZ Compass Prep. The team has defeated CIA Bella Vista Prep (70-66) but has not met Brewster Academy yet this season.

Wasatch Academy still has one regular season game, though it is a non-league game against Layton Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Isiah Harwell and Wasatch Academy awaiting winner of AZ Compass Prep vs. Link Academy game

The brackets for the EYBL Scholastic Tournament have been set, with Isiah Harwell and the Tigers already in the quarterfinal with an automatic bye as the No. 1 seed. They are now awaiting the winner between No. 9 seed AZ Compass Prep and No. 8 seed Link Academy.

Either team will be a challenge for Wasatch Academy, with AZ Compass Prep previously beating the Tigers while Link Academy still has one of the best players in the country in five-star Chris Cenac Jr. However, Wasatch did previously beat the Lions 70-55 when they met back on Jan. 3.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Brewster Academy awaits the winner of the No. 7 seed Long Island Lutheran vs. No. 10 Oak Hill Academy game. This means that for the second time this season, Kiyan Anthony will be facing off against his dad Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Oak Hill.

