  • "It is a compliment": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares his feelings on being compared to NBA legend Kevin Garnett for a unique aspect

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 12, 2025 05:16 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Montverde Academy vs Utah Prep - Source: Getty
Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa - Source: Getty

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1-ranked five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is one of the most anticipated athletes coming into the next college basketball season. The small forward, who has already signed his letter of intent for BYU, sat down with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor to talk about his decision to stay in Utah and play for the Cougars.

In the interview released on Friday, O'Connor brought up the many current and former NBA players who have been compared to AJ Dybantsa. These include Tracy McGrady, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Garnett.

O'Connor, who is also from Brockton, Massachusetts like AJ, brought up the Garnett comp. He told Dybantsa that he reminded him a little bit of the legendary former Celtics power forward.

"To me, like, when I watch you play, like you grew up in Brockton, Mass., I gew up in Brockton, Mass., we watch the Celtics growing up you remind me, mindset-wise, trash talk-wise, of KG defensively," said O'Connor. (1:13)
"No, I never heard that, no," said Dybantsa.

O'Connor then clarified that the way Dybantsa carried himself was like Kevin Garnett, and the Utah Prep star admitted that he took that as a compliment.

"It is a compliment, he's one of the best trash talkers in history," AJ Dybantsa answered. "I'm not really a trashtalker, I'm passionate, but if you talk to me, I'll talk back."
AJ Dybantsa admits he also likes the comparisons to Tracy McGrady, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George

In the interview, O'Connor also talked about AJ Dybantsa's other comparisons, with the BYU signee admitting that he finds some of them to be accurate.

"Yeah, I think T-Mac was probably the most accurate one I've got," admitted Dybantsa. "But I like Kawhi, I like Paul George, those three." (2:04)
In the interview, Dybantsa also admitted that while he likes the Paul George comparison, he said that PG-13 is very smooth in his game, while he is not.

He also admitted that he has been watching a lot of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and also acknowledged that there are also a lot of comparisons between him and the Canadian star.

"He plays at his own pace and he does like the same three moves and it works every time, so it is like not really simple," he explained regarding him following SGA's game.

Many experts have projected AJ Dybantsa as the possible No. 1 draft pick in 2026. Before that, however, he is expected to play just one year at BYU.

Edited by Brad Taningco
