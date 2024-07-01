“It's for the generations to come” - 4-star DB Gregory Thomas picks Mike Norvell’s FSU over Clemson

In a pivotal win for Mike Norvell's Florida State University (FSU), four-star defensive back Gregory Thomas has committed to play for the Seminoles, choosing them over the Clemson Tigers.

The Seminoles are currently on a hot streak in terms of recruiting, making significant strides in their 2025 class. After a drought since January, FSU has secured commitments from five recruits in the past week alone, with Thomas being a key addition. His commitment reflects Norvell's efforts to revive the program.

Gregory Thomas expressed a deep connection to his heritage and the broader impact of his decision.

"Being the first in the tribe to play football for Florida State on scholarship means a lot to me," Thomas stated. "But it's more than just me. It's for the generations to come. I want to inspire them. Me being mixed, Black and Native American, is something that a lot of people in the tribe are. They are all gifted, and I want to set the example that they can accomplish whatever they put their mind and focus to."

Thomas, a 6'1", 190-pound defensive back, had been pursued by several top-tier programs, including Clemson, a frequent College Football Playoff contender. The Seminoles extended an offer early and have hosted him on campus several times, including a recent official visit.

His relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff, particularly defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., who previously coached at Thomas' high school, American Heritage, played a crucial role in his decision. Reflecting on his visits, Thomas shared,

“Me and the coaches, we focus more on less football stuff, just really building a connection on the visit. We had a lot of talks today, just about life, so it was good. I’m coming here to play football, but I’m gonna be living here. Just wherever I go, it’s whatever coach I’m the most comfortable with."

Gregory Thomas boosts Seminoles’ 2025 class

The Seminoles entered Thomas’s recruitment in April, and quickly emerged as strong contenders, being the only other school he officially visited besides FSU.

Gregory Thomas had an impressive junior season with 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions, leading his team to the playoff semi-finals. He also excelled in track, boasting an 11.56-second 100-meter dash.

With Thomas’s commitment, FSU’s #Tribe25 now includes nine verbal pledges, elevating their national recruiting ranking from No. 44 to No. 34. Thomas is the first defensive back in this class, which also features four-star recruits Kevin Wynn, Myron Charles, CJ Wiley, and Chase Loftin.

“Coach Norvell has completely turned around the program,” Thomas said in an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons. “Anyone with eyes can see that Norvell has flipped things at Florida State and he has the belief back. He is a great coach, his energy never changes and he is a winner that is there for his players.”

Thomas, who has Seminole heritage, is ranked as the No. 190 overall prospect, No. 17 safety, and No. 23 recruit in Florida for the 2025 class by 247Sports.

