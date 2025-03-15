“It’s one and one”: LeBron’s younger son Bryce James remains humble despite having the opportunity to brag over brother Bronny James

Three-star shooting guard and Arizona commit Bryce James has now one-upped his big brother, LA Lakers' Bronny James. This is because last Friday, Bryce did something Bronny has never done in high school, and that is win a state championship for Sierra Canyon. The youngest James son was even asked about this during the post-game press conference.

High school basketball insider Terek Fattal asked Bryce Janes if he would be bragging about his state championship win to his big brother. However, the Sierra Canyon star noted that Bryce could have won one if the pandemic had never happened. He then said that he treats it as 1-1 because he believes Bronny and Sierra Canyon would have won it too.

"They definitely should have had one," explained Bryce James. "COVID. I still say it's one and one, it's one and one, man."

Bronny James never won a state title, though some fans argued that he could have won one at Sierra Canyon, especially as the Trailblazers were red-hot that season when COVID-19 stopped the world.

This championship win was led by three-star Iowa commit Gavin Hightower, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists against Lincoln. Bryce Cofield added 11 points and eight rebounds for Sierra Canyon, along with Maximo Adams, who had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon had a tough road to Division I state championship

This state championship win did not come easy for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, as they had plenty of ups and downs in the CHF Division I State Championship tournament.

Bryce James and his teammates began their state championship journey as the No. 1 seed for the southern region and had a dominant start against Centennial, winning 73-48 on March 4. They then rolled past No. 8 seed Santa Barbara in Round 2, with the final score of 78-45 on March 6.

Their first real challenge came during the regional semifinals, where they took on No. 4 seed JSerra Catholic on March 8. It was a close contest, with the Trailblazers escaping by just four points, 68-64.

They then took on No. 3 seed Redondo Union during the Regional Final on March 11, with the Trailblazers also escaping another tough match, 74-68.

Finally, the last team that came between Sierra Canyon and the Division I state championship was Lincoln, which won the northern region. The Trojans kept it close and the game was up for grabs until the last few seconds.

