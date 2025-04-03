"It's about time they get back": 5-star recruit Isiah Harwell predicts how Duke vs. Houston Final Four rematch will turn out

Five-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell is in Indiana for the Chipotle National Championships with his school, Wasatch Academy, now through to the second round after beating IMG Academy 75-57 on Wednesday. The McDonald's All-American shot a video with League Ready to promote the Chipotle Nationals, and he shared his thoughts regarding the Duke vs. Houston rematch at the Final Four.

Harwell was visiting a local Chipotle restaurant when he was asked about his usual Chipotle orders and then about the Final Four rematch.

"It's a rematch game from last year," Harwell said. "You know, Duke eliminated Houston so it's about time they get back. All they gotta do is play their style of way and point their defense and it will take them out if they want so."

As for his usual Chipotle order, Harwell said he likes a bowl of rice, double steak, some corn, pico de gallo, queso on top and some lettuce.

Harwell is one of three five-star 2025 prospects recruited by Houston, along with Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings. For the class, the Cougars have also recruited three-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson, making this one of the strongest recruiting classes this year, with their main rival being Duke, which also has recruited multiple five-stars, such as the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden.

In their win over Wasatch Academy, Isiah Haewell had 15 points, one assist, one rebound and four steals to help with the victory. Meanwhile, the game's standout player was his junior teammate, three-star Mariano Manciel, who had 17 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Isiah Harwell on playing the McDonald's All-American game before Chipotle Nationals

It had been a busy last few days for Isiah Harwell, as the Houston signee was very busy with the various activities for the McDonald's All-American Game and then flying from New York to Indiana to compete in the Chipotle Nationals.

In that same promotion for Chipotle, he spoke about his hectic schedule.

"It's an extreme blessing to be there," he said. "You know, participating in all those events and coming here, you know, it's tiring. Didn't really get that much sleep, but you know, we gotta make the most out of it."

After their first-round win over IMG Academy, it will be a Duke vs. Houston matchup of sorts as Isiah Harwell and the Wasatch Academy Tigers will next take on Duke signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer and the Columbus Explorers. It will happen on Thursday.

