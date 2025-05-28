Jan Jensen's Iowa target Kate Harpring flaunts new kicks from sporting giants Adidas (Photo)

Kate Harpring, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026 according to On3, showed off her latest Adidas footwear on Instagram on Wednesday. She wore a pair of cream-colored Adidas Climacool mesh sneakers.

“NEW HEAT FROM ADIDAS SPORTSWEAR #CLIMACOOL #CREATEDWITHADIDAS @ADIDAS,” Harpring wrote.

Kate Harpring via Instagram Stories (image credit: instagram/kate_harpring26)

Kate is the daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring. However, she has made a name for herself as a standout high school prospect. As a junior at Marist School in Atlanta, she averaged 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She concluded her junior year with 2,533 points.

She also led the War Eagles to a 29-3 record and a berth in the Class AAAA state semifinals. Her excellent performance earned her the 2024-25 Gatorade Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. Kate was also a finalist for the Naismith High School Girls' Basketball Player of the Year award.

The 5-foot-10 point guard has received offers from several top programs, including Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Duke and North Carolina.

Harpring previously made an unofficial visit to Iowa and shared pictures with Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen, star guard Caitlin Clark and assistant coach Raina Harmon. In March, she also made an official visit to UCLA.

Kate Harpring leads Southeast All-Stars to undefeated session at Adidas 3SSB

During Session 2 of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in Texas, Kate Harpring led the Southeast All-Stars 17U to a 4-0 run. It was an improvement from their 3-1 record from Session 1 in South Carolina.

The team opened with a 66-54 win over NW Greyhounds 17U on May 16. The folllowing day, it had back-to-back victories, winning 72-59 win over Texas Lonestar and 67-57 versus Meta Hoops. On May 18, the All-Stars defeated Ful Package 17U 63-31.

Harpring averaged 19.0 points and 3.5 assists per game during the session. She ranked fourth in scoring and third in assists across the 17U division. Her all-around performance earned praise from Scope Scouting.

"Harping brings an undeniable killer instinct that elevates everyone around her. Her skillset is elite, her IQ is through the roof, and her toughness is what completes her. Whether she’s creating for others, scoring at all three levels, or locking down defensively, she consistently impacts the game in every phase. Her leadership and competitive edge are truly something to witness live," Scope Scouting tweeted on May 17.

Georgia Tech is the frontrunner in Harpring's recruitment. It has a 47.3% chance of landing her, according to On3.

