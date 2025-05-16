John Calipari's "chance to win a national championship" was a major factor in Top 35 recruit JJ Andrews' decision to choose Arkansas

JJ Andrews committed to Arkansas on Thursday. He is the first high school recruit to commit to Arkansas from the 2026 class. Andrews chose Arkansas over offers from top programs like Missouri, LSU, Oklahoma and Marquette, among others.

Talking to On3, JJ Andrews discussed the factors that influenced his decision to stay home at Arkansas. The chance of winning a national championship was one of the most influential incentives for Andrews.

“I feel like Arkansas is ultimately a great fit for me,” he said. “They operate like professionals every day and I feel like I will be competing against the best of the best everyday in practice. I feel like we have a great chance to win a national championship.”

John Calipari and the Arkansas coaching staff made Little Rock Christian Academy’s JJ Andrews a recruiting priority starting in spring 2024 and offered him a scholarship in July. Calipari visited the Little Rock area multiple times, including a November game against Springdale in Jacksonville.

As a junior in 5A, Andrews averaged a double-double. He led LRCA to back-to-back 4A state titles as a freshman and sophomore, earning championship game MVP honours in 2023–24.

In July, he led 16U Brad Beal Elite to a Nike E16 championship. In the 17 Nike EYBL circuit, Andrews averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals, shooting 71.9% overall and 50.0% from 3. He becomes Calipari’s second in-state commit after Isaiah Sealy (Springdale), who signed in November 2024.

JJ Andrews wants to follow his own legacy at Arkansas

JJ Andrews' father, Shawn Andrews, was an All-American offensive lineman at Arkansas. He later went on to earn two NFL Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro selection.

Discussing his commitment to Arkansas and following his father's legacy, Andrews said:

"It's awesome. It's unexplainable. I mean, I have been dreaming about this since Day 1. Just following my own legacy, that's what he always tells me. So, it's great to be able to be a Hog."

He also discussed how head coach John Capilari plans to use him in the team.

"He told me I have great upside, so that'll be great for me as a big guard. Playing me around the two or three and utilizing me to the best of my abilities," JJ Andrews said.

According to the On3 Top Recruits rankings, the four-star player ranks No. 32 overall in the Class of 2026. He is ranked No. 7 among the shooting guards and is the top player in Arkansas.

