Jason Crowe Jr. left in disbelief as JJ Andrews announces surprise commitment to SEC program 

John Calipari has recruited another high-ranking recruit, as JJ Andrews, the No. 22 overall prospect from the Class of 2026, has chosen Arkansas. This early commitment means that he will be Calipari's first commit from the class, with Andrews not being able to sign with Arkansas until November. Until he signs his letter of intent, his commitment is still considered verbal, and he may still flip.

This commitment comes as 2025 five-star recruits Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. are set to join the Razorbacks roster next season, with Andrews following in the season after. His commitment has surprised many fans and fellow players, with 2026 five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr., the son of the former LA Clippers star, reacting to the announcement.

"@jashawwn," wrote Crowe in his caption, tagging JJ Andrews with a schocked emoji.

5-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr. acts shocked with JJ Andrews' Arkansas commitment (source: IG/ jasoncrowejr)

In nabbing Andrews, John Calipari is getting a player who was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas. The commitment also means that Andrews is staying home, snubbing LSU and Missouri, which was one of the favorites to recruit the Arkansas native.

As a junior, Andrews averaged 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game for Little Rock Christian. He led his school to back-to-back Class 4A state titles during his first two years in the school, but failed to win a third consecutive state championship during his junior year. The Little Rock Christian Warriors finished the season with a 24-8 record.

JJ Andrews, son of a former NFL star, has deep ties with Arkansas

While the timing of his announcement surprised many, his choice of school mostly did not, as JJ Andrews is the son of two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection Shawn Andrews, who is considered an Arkansas legend.

While his ties with Arkansas were strong, especially with his father being a Razorbacks great, he also had strong ties with Mississippi. His uncle, Stacy Andrews, who also played in the NFL, was a Mississippi alum.

Despite his dad and uncle being former NFL stars, JJ went a different route, choosing to play basketball instead. This may be due to him following his mom's path instead.

Janettta Andrews played basketball for Western Carolina and was even inducted into the Salisbury-Rowan Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. This means that on both sides, he has inherited some athletic genes, though he takes after his mother for the sport of choice.

