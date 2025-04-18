Jordan Brand drops 4-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony, AJ Dybantsa, Aaliyah Crump & others pull up for the 2025 edition of their Classic game 

Top recruits, including Kiyan Anthony, AJ Dybantsa and Aaliyah Crump, met in Washington, DC, for the 2025 Jordan Classic. On Friday, SportsCenter NEXT shared an Instagram post with Dybantsa, Anthony and Sadiq White along with a group photo of the Class of 2025.

The post also included a candid video showing the young athletes posing for group pictures as they interacted with each other. Another clip shows a video of the players on their way to the Go-Go Museum for a DC tour.

The third clip has more candid glimpses with a music show on the rooftop, the Jordan Classic girls roster posing for a picture, and more interaction between the players. The last clip focuses on Dybantsa as he unboxes a pair of Jordans.

"Squad pulled up for the @jordanclassic," the post's caption reads.

Jordan's Instagram handle commented on the post, expressing anticipation for the 2025 Jordan Classic:

"All eyes on '25."

Jordan via. Instragram

The Jordan Brand Classic 2025 boys' game has a spectacular roster with top-class players. The athletes are divided into Team Flight and Team Air.

Team Flight includes Darius Acuff Jr., Darius Adams, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Jerry Easter, Davion Hannah, Jalen Haralson, CJ Ingram, Jasper Johnson, Jalen Reece, Meleek Thomas, Sadiq White, and Caleb Wilson.

Team Air has Nate Ament, Kiyan Anthony, Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer, Brayden Burries, Kingston Flemings, Nikolas Khamenia, Acaden Lewis, Alex Lloyd, Trey McKenney, Darryn Peterson, Jaden Toombs, and Tounde Yessoufu.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic girls’ roster has Sienna Betts, Divine Bourrage, Aaliyah Chavez, Aaliyah Crump, Jasmine Davidson, Jaliya Davis, Addison Deal, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Bella Hines, Grace Knox, Ayla McDowell, Aliyahna Morris and Jordan Speiser on Team Flight.

Team Air features Dee Alexander, Zakiyah Johnson, Nyla Brooks, Kaelyn Carroll, Zhen Craft, Lara Somfai, Hailee Swain, Kelis Fisher, Leah Macy, Agot Makeer, Deniya Prawl, Emilee Skinner, and Nylah Wilson.

The Jordan Brand Classic 2025 will take place on Monday.

AJ Dybantsa displays game awareness on NBA x Nike Air Time

On "NBA x Nike Air Time," BYU signee AJ Dybantsa discussed his game while breaking down Kevin Durant's highlight film, along with Cameron Boozer and Kiyan Anthony.

"The game is way more contact-allowed nowadays, so definitely like just getting your shoulder into guys lower, lower areas. They could get off-balanced which gives you more space to shoot," Dybantsa said.

Dybantsa will play the 2025 Jordan Classic along with other top recruits.

