Joson Sanon stats: Exploring Arizona commit’s performance in Adidas 3SSB

Arizona commit and standout Vermont Academy shooting guard Joson Sanon has been making headlines with his stellar performance at the Adidas 3SSB event. Sanon has scored over 30 points in over half of his games, demonstrating his offensive capabilities.

Playing for BABC, he notched seven 30+ point games, including three consecutive 30+ point performances and a remarkable 40-point game in session three. Over 13 games, he is averaging an impressive 26.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, shooting 41% from beyond the arc.

Graduating from high school after this summer is something that Sanon plans on. He is expected to reclassify to 2024, which will let him join a college immediately. He will still be eligible for the NBA draft in 2025, where he is predicted as the 28th prospect by ESPN’s recent mock draft.

Sanon is one of the top shooters and one of the most versatile scorers in high school basketball. His impact was crucial in leading Vermont Academy to the NEPSAC AAA championship two weeks ago. That victory played a significant role in his decision to expedite his college enrollment.

While expected to retain much of its young core, Arizona will likely lose key players. These are Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, and Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love. Sanon’s addition to the Wildcats' roster is anticipated to fill these gaps and bolster their scoring capabilities significantly.

Joson Sanon commits to Arizona: A look at the Top-10 recruit's decision

Joson Sanon, the No. 9-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Arizona on March 20.

"I'm going to Arizona," Sanon told ESPN. "I love the fit, the way they score, how they get you open. They play at a fast pace, and being in the center of a high-powered offense was attractive. I wanted to get locked in before things really get going with the transfer portal."

Sanon chose Arizona over top programs like Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Louisville and Indiana. Hailing from Fall River, Massachusetts, Sanon is the son of Haitian immigrants who moved to the U.S. in the late 1990s.

Inspired by Arizona alumnus Bennedict Mathurin, Sanon hopes to become the second Haitian player in the NBA. Reflecting on his high school goals, Sanon said:

"I had a couple of benchmarks for this season that would help me decide if I'm ready to graduate high school early. I wanted to win a championship, lead a team, be a primary scorer, and really lock in defensively. I'm physically strong enough for college."

The Wildcats ended their season 25-8, earning the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament’s West region. They will play their first game against Long Beach State, which holds the 15th seed, in Salt Lake City.

Sanon joins top-20 recruit Carter Bryant, No. 34 prospect Jamari Phillips and No. 89 prospect Emmanuel Stephen as the headliners of Arizona's 2024 class. This strong recruiting class positions Arizona for continued success and a bright future.