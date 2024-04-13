In Photos: Anthony Edwards debuts unreleased 'AE1' PEs for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

As the 2023-24 NBA season nears its end, Anthony Edwards shows off a new colorway from his signature shoes. The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Atlanta Hawks tonight, hoping to get another win at home. Aside from the return of Karl-Anthony Towns from injury, the Wolves have another thing fans can look for.

Adidas released Edwards' first signature shoes this season, the "AE1." The shoe's design was well-received by fans and sneakerheads alike for its look. It was also teased multiple times on social media, which paid homage to Michael Jordan's Nike commercial.

For tonight's game, another colorway, the "3SSB AE1 PE." The brand will not release this colorway to the public and Edwards is already teasing fans with the colorway.

Take a look at the photos posted on social media.

According to sources, the colorway is exclusive to 3SSB hoopers or the Three Stripes' 3SSB youth basketball program.

When did Anthony Edwards sign with Adidas?

Anthony Edwards was a standout talent in Georgia, resulting in the Wolves choosing him with the first pick in 2020. The NBA team wasn't the only ones amazed by his talent as Adidas immediately secured the athlete. As he was drafted into the league, Edwards was signed by the shoe brand shortly after.

However, he didn't get a signature shoe until his third year in the deal. The brand carefully developed a pair perfect for Edwards' off-court charm and on-court excellence.

The hype around his first pair of sneakers has been overwhelming. Adidas and Edwards continue to collaborate and tease fans with unique colorways. In March, the two-time All-Star showed off a new colorway of the pair.

He debuted the "McDonald’s All-American Game" as he helped the Wolves win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Given the hype the pair has received, there might be more unreleased colorways in store for the fans.

How has Anthony Edwards performed this season?

The Wolves are back to playing relevant basketball, thanks to the heroics of Edwards this season. He's been their best player for the entire campaign and has proven that he's a superstar in the league.

The young shooting guard has played 77 games, averaging 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season. With how Edwards has played, he has a chance to be named to the All-NBA team.

The Wolves have become a legitimate playoff threat with how Edwards has played.