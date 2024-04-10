Anthony Edwards drops career-high 51 points to uplift Timberwolves for coveted No.1 spot in West 

The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards' remarkable performance notching a career-high 51 points, successfully led a comeback win over the Washington Wizards. With a final score of 130-121, the Wolves now hold the coveted No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

The opening quarter proved to be a challenging start for the Timberwolves. Corey Kispert's consecutive 3-pointers set the tone early for the Wizards, catapulting them to a swift 14-point advantage.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Timberwolves' situation was exacerbated further. Trailing 31-17, Naz Reid's collision with Wizards guard Johnny Davis resulted in a Flagrant 2 foul upon review. Reid was subsequently ejected from the game due to deemed 'unnecessary and excessive contact.'

How Anthony Edwards' career-high 51 points rallied a successful comeback

Despite facing a deficit as large as 20 points and trailing 44-26 after the initial quarter, the Timberwolves orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Anthony Edwards spearheaded the charge with an explosive performance, tallying 17 points in the third quarter alone, ultimately achieving a career-high 51 points for the night.

His efforts played a pivotal role in narrowing the Wizards' lead for the Timberwolves (55-24).

Minnesota defied the early setback and clinched a thrilling 130-121 victory over the Wizards on Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Expand Tweet

A pivotal moment arrived when Edwards drained a 3-pointer with two minutes and two seconds remaining in the third quarter, propelling Minnesota to a 92-89 lead, marking their first lead of the game.

Edwards rounded out his remarkable performance with seven assists and six rebounds, complementing his sensational 51-point contribution to the game.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert continued his dominance on the glass, asserting his presence by keeping offensive plays alive and fiercely crashing the boards on defense, grabbing 16 on the night.

With Reid sidelined, the Timberwolves required an additional scoring spark, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepped up to the challenge. Alexander-Walker shot efficiently, going 9-of-19 from the field, including a commendable 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Heading into the final quarter, the Timberwolves held a five-point advantage over the Wizards (15-65). Mike Conley's clutch 3-pointers provided crucial momentum as the Wizards desperately attempted to mount a comeback. However, despite their efforts, the Wizards were unable to close the gap, and the Timberwolves maintained control until the end, securing the victory.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards continued his scoring onslaught in the fourth quarter, adding 13 more points to his tally. He showcased his versatility by relentlessly attacking the paint, draining shots from beyond the arc, and finishing strong at the rim.