“Motherf****er's unstoppable”: Anthony Edwards hilariously quips on guarding Nikola Jokic after 41 bombshell

The showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets emerged as a pivotal moment in the season. Sharing identical records, the outcome held significant weight, potentially catapulting the victor to the coveted No. 1 position in the Western Conference.

Jokic showcased his prowess, propelling the defending champions to a decisive 116-107 triumph, securing their claim to the top seed in the West. Jokic led both teams in scoring for the game.

After the contest, Anthony Edwards offered insights into Nikola Jokic's standout performance and the challenges of defending the two-time MVP. As a guard, Edwards thankfully sidesteps the task of guarding the Serbian powerhouse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t know [about how to guard him], I don’t have to guard him… It look hard. I dunno, mother**ker’s unstoppable. So I dunno, you gotta ask Naz and Rudy and Kyle. It looks hard.”

Expand Tweet

At the conclusion of the game, Nikola Jokic logged more minutes on the court than any other Nuggets player, totaling 38 minutes and 25 seconds. The 29-year-old delivered an impressive performance, amassing 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, coming tantalizingly close to securing a triple-double.

How did Nikola Jokic dominate Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards?

Nikola Jokic downplayed the significance of the showdown between the teams tied at the summit of the Western Conference standings. However, he delivered a spectacular performance, solidifying his status as the premier player on the planet and leaving little room for doubt.

Despite facing formidable defenders like Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid throughout the night, Jokic maintained his efficiency, sinking 16 of 20 shots. His stellar performance unfolded amid the 41st sellout crowd at Ball Arena, captivating a national audience tuned in on ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Edwards led the charge for Minnesota, tallying 25 points, but his impact waned in the crucial fourth quarter. Denver's bench players stole the spotlight, highlighted by Peyton Watson's six blocks and Christian Braun's electrifying dunks.

Denver found themselves trailing for much of the game, but a strong finish to the third quarter, highlighted by a 9-1 run, propelled them to a slim 83-80 lead heading into the fourth period. From there, the Nuggets seized control, dominating the final quarter of play.

Despite facing adversity and being undermanned in last year's playoffs, the Wolves proved to be a formidable opponent for the Nuggets, offering them the toughest challenge on their path to the title.

Looking ahead, regardless of their seeding, Minnesota anticipates the return of Karl-Anthony Towns from a knee injury, with his comeback potentially occurring as early as this weekend, bolstering their lineup for the upcoming contests.