Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer traveled to California to visit five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. Hailing from Spring Valley, California, Arrington has received nearly 40 scholarship offers, with programs like Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M fiercely competing for his commitment.

While Alabama has not consistently been a frontrunner in his recruitment, Arrington has visited Tuscaloosa before, and the Crimson Tide aim to strengthen their position during his upcoming trip.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Alabama’s recent success in California, signing seven recruits from the state in the 2025 cycle, could help sway Arrington.

“My visit was great. We ate some good food and went on a scavenger hunt. I was with some top players and Alabama commits like Chuck McDonald, Dijon Lee and Keelon Russell,” Arrington told On3’s Chad Simmons after a summer visit.

"Knowing that Chuck McDonald and Dijon Lee are two athletes from California, that shows me that they’re actually recruiting California. Alabama is big on recruiting California kids, so that is big for me.”

Brandon Arrington recently visited Oregon, locking in an official visit with the Ducks afterward. Reflecting on his time there, he said:

“Oregon has great facilities, the people around me were just cool people, I loved the coaching staff and everything on this visit. Oregon is one of the top schools on my list."

Ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 2 player in California by the On3 Industry Ranking, Arrington also excels in track, boasting 100-meter and 200-meter times of 10.33 and 20.55 seconds, respectively.

Alabama’s sole 2026 commitment thus far is Gadsden (Ala.) City four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson. Securing Arrington’s pledge could be a game-changer in their class.

Elite 2026 prospect Brandon Arrington at the center of Oregon-Alabama tug-of-war

The Oregon Ducks hosted an impressive lineup of 2026 prospects during their Junior Day event, offering recruits a closer look at the program's facilities and culture. Currently holding the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, Oregon edges out powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

Brandon Arrington Jr. holds nearly 40 offers from elite programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas.

"It was my first time on campus, and I loved it there," Arrington told DuckTerritory. "I have a lot of interest in Oregon because they have everything I need, and we have all the resources here for me to be great in the future.”

Despite Oregon’s strong impression, Alabama remains a serious contender for Brandon Arrington’s commitment. He is scheduled to visit the Crimson Tide for their Junior Day on February 1.

Oregon's 2026 class includes 10 commitments, led by standout players like tight end Kendre Harrison and offensive lineman Kodi Greene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!