Kim Mulkey's LSU recruit ZaKiyah Johnson, and Mia Pauldo react to McDonald's All-American post ft. Nate Ament, Sienna Betts and others 

LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson and Tennessee commit Mia Pauldo reacted to their pictures from the McDonald's All-American game. On Thursday, McDonald's All-American Games' Instagram account shared pictures of several players in the special jackets for the game.

Ad

The pictures included ZaKiyah Johnson, Tennessee recruit Nate Ament, South Carolina-bound Ayla McDowell, UCLA commit and McDonald's All American girls' game MVP, Sienna Betts, and co-MVP for the boys game, Duke commit, Cameron Boozer.

Washington-bound Brynn McGaughy, Mia Pauldo, Kentucky-bound Kaelyn Carroll, California signee Aliyahna “Puff” Morris and North Carolina-bound Nyla Brooks appear together in a picture as well.

Houston recruit Isiah Harwell, Nikola Bundalo and Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno also appear sitting side by side in a snap.

Ad

Trending

"my energy leading up to the long weekend," read the post's caption.

Ad

Johnson and Pauldo excitedly commented on the post.

"🔥," ZaKiyah Johnson wrote.

"hollonn🔥🔥," commented Mia Pauldo.

ZaKiyah Johnson and Mia Pauldo's comments on McDonald's All-American post

ZaKiyah Johnson is a standout guard from Sacred Heart High School in Louisville, Kentucky. She contributed 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist during the game. Her scoring efforts were significant in the East's attempt to narrow the early deficit, particularly in the second quarter when the team reduced the West's lead to 41–35.

Ad

Mia Pauldo is a dynamic 5-foot-5 point guard from Morris Catholic High School in New Jersey. She recorded 7 points on 3-for-7 shooting, dishing out a game-high seven assists and grabbing three rebounds in her 20 minutes of play.

Mya and Mia Pauldo were inspired by NBA stars trained by their father

Mia and Mya Pauldo began their basketball journey under their father, DJ Pauldo, a former player-turned-coach. The twins trained on a full court behind their house and were influenced early by NBA stars like Kyle Anderson and J.R. Smith.

Ad

"I was coaching my son, and we were all over the place … I'm training, you know, pros in here, you know, from Kyle Anderson, even JR Smith, a couple of guys have been back here and done a lot of things, and they (Mia and Mya) were just little, watching and kind of learning," DJ shared in a Sportstar TV documentary.

Ad

Initially, the twins played for fun, but their father soon recognized their talent.

“Our dad realized that we had the skills to play basketball, and he decided to take it to the next level,” said Mia.

The twins have led Morris Catholic to three straight state titles and an undefeated 28-0 senior season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More