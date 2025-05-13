  • home icon
  • Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo and three other Class of 2025 recruits are joining Kim Caldwell's Lady Volunteers next season 

By Nishant
Modified May 13, 2025 20:43 GMT
2025 McDonald
2025 McDonald's All American Girls Game - Source: Getty

Class of 2025 prospects Mia Pauldo and Mya Pauldo are joining the Tennessee Volunteers next season, which will be Kim Caldwell's second year as the program's head coach. With five of Tennessee's seniors graduating and three players transferring, the upcoming talent would be crucial additions for the team.

Three other recruits joining the Pauldo sisters will be Jaida Civil, Deniya Prawl and Lauren Hurst.

1) Deniya Prawl

According to On3's 2025 Top Recruits ranking, Deniya Prawl is ranked No. 12 internationally. Among small forwards, she ranks third and she's the top player in Florida.

The 6-foot-1 player was named McDonald's All-American, and also played at the Nike Hoop Summit.

She was a key contributor at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. Over seven games, she averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. In the final game against the U.S., she scored 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, helping Canada claim silver.

2) Mia Pauldo

Mia Pauldo ranks No. 14 nationally. Among the point guards, the 5-foot-7 player ranks fourth. Playing for Morris Catholic, Mia has also reached the 2,000 points milestone in her career.

She's the top player in New Jersey. Pauldo was on the East team at the McDonald's All-American game. She contributed nine points, seven assists and three rebounds to the team.

3) Mya Pauldo

Mya Pauldo signed with the Lady Volunteers along with her twin sister, Mia Pauldo. Both of them contributed to Morris Catholic's victories. As a freshman, Mya averaged 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. She hit the 1,000 career points mark as a junior.

She's the second-best player in New Jersey, only after her sister. She ranks fourteenth among the point guards.

4) Jaida Civil

Jaida Civil is a four-star guard from Palm Bay, Florida. The 6-foot player is ranked fourth in Florida and 28th nationally. Jaida is also a McDonald's All-American. She was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year after she led Palm Bay to its first state title.

In addition to the state title, Civil also led the Pirates to the Cape Coast Conference, district and regional championships. Palm Bay finished the year with a 25-7 record. As a senior, she averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

5) Lauren Hurst

Lauren Hurst is a 6-foot-3 dual-sport athlete. In volleyball, she set the Tennessee state record with 2,607 career kills, and was named the Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year for three consecutive years.

On the basketball court, Hurst averaged 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in her senior year.

