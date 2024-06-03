Kiyan Anthony landing spots: 3 college basketball teams Carmelo Anthony's son plans to visit in 2024

Kiyan Anthony, the highly touted son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is narrowing down his college choices for the 2025 season. As a top shooting guard in the class of 2025, Kiyan is currently ranked No. 29 overall by On3.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior from Long Island Lutheran (NY) is planning official visits to Auburn, Ohio State and Indiana this September. While specific dates are yet to be set, Anthony is working on finalizing them soon.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite mutual interest, Kiyan has not yet received formal offers from Auburn and Ohio State. Indiana extended an offer over a year ago, with coach Mike Woodson, who coached Carmelo Anthony during his tenure with the New York Knicks playing a significant role in Kiyan's recruitment.

Kiyan regards Woodson as a "Godfather" figure, making Indiana a compelling option. The Hoosiers, who missed the NCAA tournament last season and have had three consecutive seasons with 12 or more losses, could significantly benefit from landing Anthony.

With the Big Ten expanding to include UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon next season, Woodson needs to rebuild quickly to keep Indiana competitive.

Even though another alternative may be Ohio State, their program is currently undergoing management changes. Jake Diebler is about to start his first season as a full-time head coach after being the lead assistant and interim head coach under Chris Holtmann. Diebler had an 8-3 record in that role, which made him the permanent choice.

On the other hand, Auburn offers stability under head coach Bruce Pearl, who has held the position since 2014. While the team regularly earns SEC titles, they struggle during NCAA tournaments.

Kiyan Anthony has already visited Syracuse, his father's alma mater, and Florida State. He also holds offers from several other programs, including Providence, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Dayton, Maryland, Michigan, UCF, West Virginia, and Arizona State.

Kiyan Anthony shines on the Nike EYBL circuit

Kiyan Anthony is making waves on the Nike EYBL 17U circuit. The 6-foot-5 guard ranked as a 4-star prospect and the 59th-best player in the 2025 class by 247Sports, has emerged as one of the league's top scorers.

In 10 games, Kiyan Anthony averaged an impressive 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. His consistency is noteworthy, scoring 18 or more points in each of his last eight games.

Highlight performances include a 28-point, 6-rebound, 3-steal game against Team Final and a 25-point, 6-rebound effort versus the New York Rens. These achievements place him 10th in the league for points per game.

Anthony’s ability to score efficiently is shown in his shooting percentages: 43.3% from the field, 31.1% from three-point range, and 70.7% from the free-throw line complementing his capacity to drive explosively and finish near the basket has stood out.

Kiyan Anthony currently attends Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. He transferred from Christ the King High School in Queens in 2023. Additionally, he plays for his father’s AAU team, Team Melo, and continues to excel at both the high school and AAU levels.