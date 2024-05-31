Carmelo Anthony reckons Anthony Edwards' ceiling is about to hit 'Michael Jordan-esque' potential after Conference finals loss

Anthony Edwards couldn't lead his Minnesota Timberwolves to the NBA Finals this season, but he surely earned the respect of the fans and his peers. The young star is expected to make a big impact on the league for many years, and some believe he's reaching all-time great levels.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony paid respect to Edwards today with a series of posts on Twitter. After Ant starred in an Adidas commercial responding to Melo's comments about his status in the league, the 7PM in Brooklyn's official Twitter account shared a clip of Melo praising Anthony.

"It's two people that maybe have a chance to be the face of the league, if they wanted. That's Jayson Tatum, if he wants it, and Anthony Edwards, if he wants it," Melo said in the clip.

Another video shows Anthony admitting that Edwards might have a Michael Jordan-esque ceiling if he keeps evolving.

"When he understands this NBA game. When he makes that jump, that's the dangerous end. That's the Michael Jordan-esque end of this," Anthony said in another clip.

Just like Melo, many other people see Anthony Edwards as the second coming of Michael Jordan. With his attitude, winning drive and trash-talking, Edwards embodies something that the league had been missing for a while and now that he's here, a lot of folks want him to be successful.

Still, it seems like Edwards has doubters around the league, which is normal for every NBA star. But it must be said that Carmelo Anthony isn't one of them now.

Anthony Edwards claps back at doubters in notable Adidas commercial

These videos responded to today's commercial about Anthony Edwards sending a message to his doubters. The clip features Edwards getting the receipts of the season, including comments from Anthony and rapper Cam'ron.

"This is only the beginning because I'm not who they think I am. I'm better. Believe that," he said in the commercial.

After a terrific season with the Timberwolves, exceeding expectations and going to the Western Conference finals after defeating the defending champions, Anthony Edwards and his teammates showed they're for real.

If the front office can build the best team around him, the former No. 1 overall pick will have a better chance of making it to the Finals in the difficult West.

Edwards finished this postseason averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 16 games with Minnesota.